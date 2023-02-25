JUST IN
Indian Consulate attacked by Khalistanis in Australia's Brisbane
Kerala becomes first state to use robotic scavengers to clean manholes
Digi gender divide worsened in India in recent years, says report
I-T department detects Rs 2,500 crore default at MP mining centres
Cable operators to sign new agreements, broadcasters resume connection
HP govt issues order against posting of state employees in home districts
Jammu industry body threatens to shutdown if govt fails to withdraw order
Over 71,000 Vibrant Gujarat projects implemented: Socio Economic review
Bihar cabinet approves $50,000 for developing fog alert system with US-NCAR
Examination help centres to be set up for CUET-UG aspirants, says UGC
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Indian Consulate attacked by Khalistanis in Australia's Brisbane
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Mamata likely to chair meeting for speedy disposal of public grievances

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to chair a review meeting on Monday for the speedy disposal of public grievances, an official said.

Topics
Mamata Banerjee | Public grievances

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Alipurduar: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting, at Parade Ground in Alipurduar district, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (PTI Photo)(

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to chair a review meeting on Monday for the speedy disposal of public grievances, an official said.

Banerjee is likely to meet officials of departments concerned and district magistrates, he said.

"The chief minister is likely to direct officials to speed up the administrative works before the panchayat elections. There may be discussions on complaints received through the 'Didir Doot' programme," the official said on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mamata Banerjee

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 06:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU