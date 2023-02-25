Mamata likely to chair meeting for speedy disposal of public grievances

-
-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to chair a review meeting on Monday for the speedy disposal of public grievances, an official said.
Banerjee is likely to meet officials of departments concerned and district magistrates, he said.
"The chief minister is likely to direct officials to speed up the administrative works before the panchayat elections. There may be discussions on complaints received through the 'Didir Doot' programme," the official said on Friday.
First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 06:29 IST
