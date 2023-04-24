close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

I-T dept conducts searches at premises of pvt firm with alleged DMK links

The Income Tax (IT) department is conducting searches at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu

ANI Politics
I-T raid, scam, tax

Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 2:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Income Tax (IT) department is conducting searches at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu.

As per sources, I-T officials are present at various locations of private real estate developer firm.

"IT officials are conducting searches at more than 50 locations in Tamil Nadu including Trichy, in connection with a private firm," official sources said.

According to sources, the private firm is considered to be very close with DMK. The shareholder of the firm Karthik is the son of Anna Nagar DMK MLA MK Mohan whose house has been raided by Income tax.

Meanwhile, a group of DMK cadre started protesting after IT raided house of a DMK leader's son, who is a shareholder of firm, sources said.

Further details awaited.

Also Read

Post pandemic pent-up demand surge, realty space may face global headwinds

As property market hits a slump in China, are investors turning to India?

Real estate sector gets $32 bn equity capital in 2018-2022, says CBRE

Private Equity inflow in real estate stable at $4.2 bn in FY23: Anarock

Paper stocks log historic gains in 2022, will the trend continue in 2023?

Solar Industries India grabs Rs 212 cr order from ministry of defence

Delhi Police takes cognizance of wrestlers' complaints against WFI chief

SC transfers all FIRs against comedian Munawar Faruqui to Indore

Provide quality infrastructure to athletes: PM Modi tells sports ministers

BJP leaders Amit Shah, JP Nadda to hold roadshows in southern Karnataka

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Income tax Tamil Nadu

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 2:24 PM IST

Latest News

View More

I-T dept conducts searches at premises of pvt firm with alleged DMK links

I-T raid, scam, tax
1 min read

Dravid will fly to London for WTC final against Australia on May 23

New Delhi: Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid addresses a press conference ahead of the upcoming T20 cricket series against South Africa, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (PTI Photo
2 min read

Provide quality infrastructure to athletes: PM Modi tells sports ministers

PM Modi
3 min read

Sydney Cricket Ground unveils gate named after Tendulkar on his 50th b'day

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar cuts a cake ahead of his 50th birthday during the clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
3 min read

Power Mech surges 8%, hits record high on winning orders worth Rs 720 crore

Flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Amritpal Singh arrested, sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail amid tight security

(File Photo) Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh as police launch an operation to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, on Saturday.
4 min read

Bar council passes resolution against recognition to same-sex marriage

Winds of change, waves of progress
3 min read

South African cheetah, Uday, translocated to Kuno National Park dies

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
1 min read

Per capita income gap between Karnataka's richest, poorest districts widens

money, tax
3 min read

2 IAF aircraft on standby in Jeddah to evacuate Indians from Sudan

Photo: Twitter/ANI
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon