I-T dept conducts searches at premises of pvt firm with alleged DMK links

The Income Tax (IT) department is conducting searches at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu.

As per sources, I-T officials are present at various locations of private real estate developer firm.

"IT officials are conducting searches at more than 50 locations in Tamil Nadu including Trichy, in connection with a private firm," official sources said.

According to sources, the private firm is considered to be very close with DMK. The shareholder of the firm Karthik is the son of Anna Nagar DMK MLA MK Mohan whose house has been raided by Income tax.

Meanwhile, a group of DMK cadre started protesting after IT raided house of a DMK leader's son, who is a shareholder of firm, sources said.

Further details awaited.

