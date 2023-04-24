close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Provide quality infrastructure to athletes: PM Modi tells sports ministers

"You have to focus on sports infrastructure, and sports training according to each tournament. You also have to decide short-term, medium-term and long-term goals, the PM said in a virtual address

Press Trust of India Imphal
PM Modi

PM Modi (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 2:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked the central and state sports ministers to work together "to provide quality infrastructure to every talented player in the country" and formulate short and long term goals to make India a leading sports nation.

Addressing a 'Chintan Shivir' (brainstorming session) of sports ministers of states and UTs being held at the Manipur capital, PM Modi underlined the need to have more competitions at the local level so that the players get the much-needed experience. He also asked the ministers to ensure no sporting talent is overlooked.

"You have to focus on sports infrastructure, and sports training according to each tournament. You also have to decide short-term, medium-term and long-term goals, the PM said in a virtual address.

Drawing the analogy of man-to-man marking in sports like football and hockey, the PM said while the players are preparing themselves, it's now time for the ministries to work with a different approach regarding sports tournaments.

Touching upon Khelo India Scheme, the Prime Minister noted that it has definitely improved sports infrastructure at the district level and urged the ministers to take the improvements to the block level.

Modi also stated that the participation of all the stakeholders, including the private sector, is important.

Also Read

Commerce ministry may rework draft Bills on tea, coffee with NITI Aayog

PM holds meeting with top ministers to discuss strategy for Budget session

Indian-origin Leo Varadkar elected as Ireland's new prime minister

India's economy to grow at 6% in 2023-24: Former NITI Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar

Niti Aayog objects to certain provisions in proposed DESH bill: Report

BJP leaders Amit Shah, JP Nadda to hold roadshows in southern Karnataka

BJP appoints MLA Rajeev Bindal as party chief in Himachal Pradesh

Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief

Indian, US fighter jets take part in joint exercise at Bengal's Kalaikunda

3.5 magnitude quake hits Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills, no damage reported

The PM also suggested that the National Youth Festival be rethought to make it more effective and said that such programmes held in the states should not become just a formality.

"India will be able to establish itself as a leading sports country only when such efforts are made all-round," the Prime Minister said, according to a release from Press Information Bureau.

He expressed confidence that the sports ministers from all over the country will have a learning experience at the end of the 'Chintan Shivir'.

"Any Chintan Shivir begins with contemplation, proceeds with rumination and ends with implementation, the PM said, while underlining the need to discuss future goals and also review the previous conferences.

Recalling the previous meeting in Kevadiya in 2022, the Prime Minister pointed out that many important issues were discussed and an agreement was reached to make a road map for an ecosystem for the betterment of sports.

He touched upon increasing the participation between the center and the states in the sports sector and highlighted the strides that have been made. He further added that this review should not be carried out at the level of policies and programmes but on infrastructure development and sports achievements of the previous year.

The PM also noted that Northeast India and Manipur have significantly contributed to taking forward the sports tradition of the country.

"Many sportspersons from the Northeast have raised the glory of the Tricolour by winning medals for the country. Northeast adds new colours to the country's cultural diversity and provides new dimensions to the country's sports diversity, he said.

He said projects worth more than Rs 400 crores related to sports infrastructure were giving a new direction to the development of Northeast India.

The Prime Minister highlighted the indigenous games of the region such as Sagol Kangjei, Thang-ta, Yubi Lakpi, Mukna, Hiyang Tannaba, Oo-Lawbi, and said that they are very attractive in their own right.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Sports in India

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 2:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Rajesh Uppalapati as CTO, P Ganesh as CFO: Nykaa announces new appointments

Nykaa, beauty care products
2 min read

Russian oil cuts Opec's share of Indian market to 22-year low at 59%

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Biden's 2024 campaign likely to mirror his messaging, policy in past months

US President Joe Biden alongside his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol in Seoul. (Photo: Reuters)
7 min read

BJP leaders Amit Shah, JP Nadda to hold roadshows in southern Karnataka

Gearing up for battle: The BJP is determined to win Karnataka again
2 min read

BJP appoints MLA Rajeev Bindal as party chief in Himachal Pradesh

BJP, BJP logo
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Amritpal Singh arrested, sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail amid tight security

(File Photo) Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh as police launch an operation to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, on Saturday.
4 min read

Bar council passes resolution against recognition to same-sex marriage

Winds of change, waves of progress
3 min read

South African cheetah, Uday, translocated to Kuno National Park dies

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
1 min read

Per capita income gap between Karnataka's richest, poorest districts widens

money, tax
3 min read

2 IAF aircraft on standby in Jeddah to evacuate Indians from Sudan

Photo: Twitter/ANI
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon