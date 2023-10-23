close
Sensex (-1.26%)
64571.88 -825.74
Nifty (-1.34%)
19281.75 -260.90
Nifty Midcap (-2.66%)
38817.35 -1061.40
Nifty Smallcap (-3.89%)
5745.40 -232.65
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43151.20 -571.85
Heatmap

IAEA calls on PM Modi, praises India's record as responsible nuclear power

In the meeting, Modi shared India's ambitious goals to enhance the share of environmentally friendly nuclear power generation capacity as part of its energy mix

Narendra Modi

Photo: X @ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 6:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday underscored India's enduring commitment to safe and secure use of atomic energy for peace and development in a meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi.
Grossi, who called on Modi, commended the country's impeccable record as a responsible nuclear power and praised its progress in nuclear science and technology, particularly highlighting the development and deployment of indigenous nuclear power plants, the PMO said.
In the meeting, Modi shared India's ambitious goals to enhance the share of environmentally friendly nuclear power generation capacity as part of its energy mix.
Grossi, the statement said, acknowledged India's global leadership role in civil nuclear applications for societal benefits. This includes the remarkable progress that India has made in utilising nuclear technology to address the challenges faced by humankind including those related to health, food, water treatment, plastic pollution and climate change, it added.
Views were exchanged between them on expanding the role of nuclear energy in meeting net zero commitments, including through small modular reactors and micro-reactors, it said.
Grossi conveyed his admiration for the outstanding partnership between the IAEA and India, praising India for its training and capacity-building programmes that have helped many countries, it said.
Both sides agreed to explore avenues of cooperation between India and the IAEA for extending civil nuclear technology applications in the Global South, the statement said.
Meanwhile, the IAEA director general also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
"Good to see my friend DG IAEA Rafael M Grossi today. Congratulated him on his reappointment.
"Discussed the developmental significance of nuclear energy. Also exchanged views on non-proliferation and international cooperation. India will always be a strong and reliable partner of IAEA," Jaishankar posted on X.

Also Read

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

S Korea shoppers stock up salt as Japan plans to releases Fukushima water

Tata Power Renewable Energy enters Nepal market, ties up with Dugar Power

Adani Green Energy targets 45 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030

IAEA chief to visit Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant before water release

Breast cancer strikes younger Indian women at an alarming rate: Study

BJP accuses Gehlot government of appeasement politics over priest killing

Today Air Pollution Update, 23 Oct: Delhi's air quality deteriorates

Happy Dussehra: Here are the top 10 best quotes, wishes, messages and more

Allahabad HC calls live-in relationships timepass, says they lack sincerity

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Narendra Modi renewable energy energy sector Nuclear energy India Prime Minister

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesChhattisgarh Assembly elections LiveMizoram Assembly elections LIVEWhatsAppMP Assembly elections LiveTelangana Assembly elections LiveRajasthan Assembly elections LivePAK vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

BJP leader Diya Kumari criticises Congress' Rajasthan election sloganAAP releases list of star campaigners for Mizoram assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Kohli helps Disney+Hotstar break Jio Cinemas viewership record of FIFA WCWorld Cup: Shreyas wins 'Fielder of the Match' award after IND vs NZ match

India News

Allahabad HC calls live-in relationships timepass, says they lack sincerityNavratri festival: Dos and Don'ts to avoid heart attack during Garba dance

Economy News

Fiscal position solid, retail inflation to stay within target: FinMin4% inflation focus may not signal 'higher for longer' rates: MPC members
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon