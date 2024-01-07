Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IAF's C-130 J aircraft carries out maiden night landing at Kargil airstrip

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday announced a significant milestone as an IAF C-130 J aircraft executed a night landing at the Kargil airstrip.

IAF

Photo: IAF @ X

ANI General News
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday announced a significant milestone as an IAF C-130 J aircraft executed a night landing at the Kargil airstrip.
The mission, characterised by a terrain masking enroute, demonstrated the IAF's capabilities in challenging environments.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In a post on X, the Indian Air Force revealed that the night landing at the Kargil airstrip was complemented by the incorporation of terrain masking techniques during the flight.
"In a first, an IAF C-130 J aircraft recently carried out a night landing at the Kargil airstrip. Employing terrain masking enroute, the exercise also dovetailed with a training mission for the Garuds," IAF posted on X.
The IAF said that the exercise also helped in a training mission for the Garuds.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Tributes offered by Bollywood stars, political leaders

As India celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas, here is a look at Indo-Pak 1999 war

Kargil Vijay Divas: Rajnath Singh lays wreath in memory of fallen jawans

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Here are five Hindi films based on Kargil War

World recognised India's military strength during Kargil War: UP CM

22 Delhi-bound trains delayed, city records min temp of 8.2 deg C

Dominant Covid strain JN.1 reported in most parts of India: Insacog data

Delhi schools to be closed for next 5 days up to Class 5 amid cold weather

Ramayana-era trees planted in Ayodhya ahead of Ram temple consecration

Rajnath Singh's UK visit first by Indian defence minister in 22 years

Topics : kargil Indian Air Force IAF aircraft Indian aircraft carrier

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon