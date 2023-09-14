IAF to organise Air show to celebrate 76th anniversary of J-K's accession

On the occasion of the 76th year of Jammu and Kashmir's accession into the Indian Union and the Diamond Jubilee of Air Force Station Jammu, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Government of Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir is all set to organise a grand and spectacular Air Show.

According to an official statement from PRO (Defence), the Air Show will feature renowned IAF units, including the world-famous IAF Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT), the Aakashganga Daredevil Skydiving team, the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), Mi-17 helicopters and the IAF band. Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft is also expected to showcase low-level aerobatics and manoeuvring.

Taking place on September 21 and 22, 2023, from 09:30 to 11:00, the event will showcase the scintillating and speculator display of precision flying and performance by nine aircraft team, flying Hawk Mk-132, Mi-17 medium-lift helicopters showcasing the slithering and Small Team Insertion and Extraction techniques, free fall para jumpers and precision drill movements by AWDT.

The SKAT, also the 52 SQN of IAF, was formed in 1996, the team has completed more than 600 displays across the length and breadth of the country and abroad. It is one of the very few nine aircraft display teams in the world. The 130 helicopter Unit which is a resident unit of Jammu, will be showcasing the helicopter operations and with the Garud Commandos of IAF.

The Air Warrior Drill Team "Subroto" (AWDT) is the ceremonial drill team of the Indian Air Force, being a platoon-sized formation. It was founded in 2004 as the first precision exhibition drill unit of its kind in the Indian Armed Forces. Akash Ganga is the 14-member sky diving team of the Indian Air Force. It was created in August 1987. Akash Ganga can be roughly translated in Hindi as "The Ganga of the sky", an ancient Hindi name for the Milky Way as viewed from the Earth.

The Air Warrior Symphony Orchestra (AWSO) is the concert band unit of the IAF Band. Formed in June 2002, the AWSO consists of hand-picked musicians from the seven IAF Bands across the country. The AWSO has performed at many concerts across the world in countries like France, Italy, Germany, Malaysia, Singapore, and Bangladesh.

Also Read US to control land sales to foreigners within 100 miles of 8 military bases Unfortunate that no G20 meetings were scheduled in Jammu: Farooq Abdullah JK Bank records highest-ever net annual profit of Rs 1,197 crore in FY23 Amit Shah to review preparations, security for Amarnath pilgrimage in J&K J&K L-G lays foundation stone of 1st direct foreign investment project Police arrests man accused of opening fire during Haryana's Nuh violence Much ado about nothing: Jairam Ramesh on Parliament session agenda Experimental antiviral against Nipah, BSL-3 lab reach Kerala: State govt Public sector enterprises must ensure transparency, accountability: CIC Aircraft skids-off at Mumbai airport during landing, no casualties reported

The teams and air warriors take pride in showcasing the highest standards and traditions of the IAF. Teamwork, professional excellence, and mutual trust are the distinctive features of the teams.

The display will showcase the operational capability of the Indian Air Force with an aim to motivate youth to join the elite service. This event will also aim to sensitise the general public to the hazards of aviation and how can they assist in aviation safety.

The display will be open to the general public apart from schools, Air Veterans, Civil dignitaries, and personnel of defence forces and Air Force Station Jammu. The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha will grace the occasion as the chief guest.