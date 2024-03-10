Sensex (    %)
                             
Iceland's foreign min arrives in Delhi to boost ties in trade, investment

Sharing on social media 'X', Randhir Jaiswal stressed that Benediktsson's visit will further strengthen India-Iceland ties, including in trade and investment

Bjarni Benediktsson

Foreign Minister of Iceland Bjarni Benediktsson arrives in Delhi | Photo X@MEA

ANI Asia
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

The Foreign Minister of Iceland, Bjarni Benediktsson, arrived in the national capital on Sunday.
The Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Randhir Jaiswal, extended a warm welcome to the Icelandic Foreign Minister.
Sharing on social media 'X', Randhir Jaiswal stressed that Benediktsson's visit will further strengthen India-Iceland ties, including in trade and investment.
"A warm welcome to FM @Bjarni_Ben of Iceland to India. His visit is set to further strengthen our ties, including in trade and investment," the MEA spokesperson posted.
 
India and Iceland have, despite the distance and contrast in population size, reached out to each other to build friendships based on shared values and mutual interests.
A string of high-level visits since 2000 has imparted new dynamism to bilateral relations, according to the MEA.
Iceland was the first Nordic country to publicly extend support to India's candidature for permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).
Subsequently, Iceland has reiterated its position on many occasions.
Notably, according to the MEA, bilateral high-level visits by Icelandic and Indian dignitaries have served to strengthen the official ties between the two countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 10 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

