If NCP could be with Shiv Sena, why can't it be with BJP: Sunil Tatkare

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar speaks to the media as he visits Serum Institute of India where the fire broke out, in Pune

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (File)

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 8:28 PM IST
If the Nationalist Congress Party could be in an alliance with the Shiv Sena despite ideological differences, then why it can't join hands with the BJP, asked senior NCP leader Sunil Tatkare from the Ajit Pawar faction on Saturday.
Nine NCP leaders, including Ajit Pawar, tied up the BJP and took oath as ministers last month after breaking away from the Sharad Pawar-founded party.
As a constituent of the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, the undivided NCP had aligned with the Congress and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, which later split following a rebellion by Eknath Shinde.
Back in 2019, we fought against the BJP and Shiv Sena. When the results (assembly polls) were out, Sharad Pawar took the initiative and formed MVA. We then formed the government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray, said Tatkare at a party event here.
Despite ideological differences, we were in an alliance with the Shiv Sena. Then what is the problem if we are now with the BJP, he asked.
Tatkare said Ajit Pawar, who has been made deputy chief minister, has won the trust of the people of Pune through his hard work. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about it a few weeks ago (during his visit), he said.

The NCP leader said that they are now a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) but they won't compromise on their principles.
We are the people who are inspired by Shahu, Phule, and Ambedkar. Henceforth, our workers won't need to hold protests against any issues as we are a part of the government and it will take care of them, he said.

