Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IIT Madras researchers develop AI model to determine the age of a foetus

Currently, the age of a foetus (Gestational age or GA) is determined using a formula developed for the Western population

Pregnancy

Photo: Shutterstock

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) have developed the first India-specific artificial intelligence (AI) model to determine the age of a foetus in a pregnant woman in the second and third trimesters precisely.

This was done in association with the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad, as part of the "Interdisciplinary Group for Advanced Research on Birth Outcomes – DBT India Initiative" (GARBH-Ini) programme. Accurate 'Gestational Age' (GA) is necessary for the appropriate care of pregnant women and for determining precise delivery dates. Called "Garbhini-GA2", this is the first late-trimester GA estimation model to be developed and validated using Indian population data.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Currently, the age of a foetus (Gestational age or GA) is determined using a formula developed for the Western population. They are likely to be erroneous when applied in the later part of pregnancy due to variations in the growth of the foetus in the Indian population. The newly developed 'Garbhini-GA2' accurately estimates the age of a foetus for the Indian population, reducing error by almost three times. This GA model can improve the care delivered by obstetricians and neonatologists, thus reducing maternal and infant mortality rates in India.

Welcoming this research, Rajesh Gokhale, secretary, Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, said, "GARBH-Ini is a flagship programme of DBT, and the development of these population-specific models for estimating gestational age is a commendable outcome. These models are being validated across the country."

READ: IIT Madras records 92% jump in Indian patents granted during 2023

This research was undertaken by Himanshu Sinha, associate professor, Bhupat and Jyoti Mehta School of Biosciences, Department of Biotechnology, IIT Madras, Shinjini Bhatnagar, the principal investigator of the GARBH-Ini programme and a distinguished professor at the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), and other researchers. The findings were published in the prestigious international peer-reviewed journal Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia.

The BRIC-THSTI is an institute under the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC), Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India. The institute acts as a catalyst to translate fundamental discoveries by building rigorous clinical research capacity and enabling faster transition of discoveries from bench to bedside.

Also Read

IIT Bombay placement: 22, not 85, students secure Rs 1 cr salary package

IIT Madras reports 19% rise in internship offers for 2023-24 batch

IITs seek consensus to exclude highest salaries in placement reports

From Microsoft to Ola: IIT Delhi's 2024 batch gets 1,050 offers in phase 1

IIT Madras establishes first international campus in Tanzania's Zanzibar

Budget session: Maha govt tables supplementary demands of Rs 8,609 cr

Manipur govt extends internet suspension in Churachandpur for five days

Maratha stir: Internet services suspended in 3 districts of Maharashtra

At Bharat Tex, PM Narendra Modi asks textile industry to think globally

AAP-Congress alliance: Faisal Patel firm on contesting Bharuch Seat


Highlighting the importance of this study, Sinha, who is also a coordinator at the Centre for Integrative Biology and Systems Medicine, IIT Madras, and who led the data science work for this research, said, "IIT Madras has been contributing towards solving healthcare problems at the grassroots and local level with the aim of enhancing public health in India. To this end, working with our clinical partner, THSTI, we are utilising advanced data science and AI/ML techniques to build tools to predict unfavourable birth outcomes. The first step towards this is to develop accurate GA models that perform significantly better than currently used models designed using Western populations."
Topics : Artificial intelligence IIT Madras female foetus DBT pregnancy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 LIVE SCOREPM Narendra ModiArvind KejriwalGold Price TodayPaytm Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon