At Bharat Tex, PM Narendra Modi asks textile industry to think globally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called upon the country's textile industry to not focus on India only but on foreign markets as well.

While inaugurating the Bharat Tex 2024 in New Delhi, PM Modi said, "Whatever changes are happening in the world today, we have been ahead of the trend for centuries. Like in foods and lifestyle, everyone is going back to the basics in clothes as well."

"We should look at the changes happening globally and not focus only on the Indian market."

PM Modi said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian textile industry came forward and supplied PPE kits and masks to the world. He said that all stakeholders in the sector must come together again to make India a textile export hub.

"Whatever support you need, government will give you," he told the expo attendees.

PM Modi also said that the industry should come up with a survey/ report based on the fashion choices in various countries of the world.





"Do not follow the fashion that comes from foreign countries but lead the world in the sector," he said. "Think globally."

Talking about India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047, the PM said that the textile industry plays a vital role in that.

"The poor, youth, farmers and women are the four pillars of making India a developed country," he said.

"The textile sector is connected to each one of them."

Modi highlighted that in the last ten years, the size of India's textile industry has gone up from Rs 7 trillion to Rs 10 trillion.

"The foreign direct investment that came into the sector between 2014 and 2023 is double of what came in the 10 years before 2014," he added.

At the event, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Textiles, also called upon the industry to strengthen the local supply chain.

"Focus on skill, speed and scale to meet the our 2030 target of $250 billion production value and $100 billion export value," he added.