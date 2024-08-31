Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / IMA Calcutta suspends ex-RG Kar Hospital principal Ghosh's membership

IMA Calcutta suspends ex-RG Kar Hospital principal Ghosh's membership

IMA Bengal state branch as well as certain associations' of doctors also have demanded action

Police at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday amid resident doctors’ protest. The effects of the strike were felt in prominent hospitals | Photo: PTI

The order said the disciplinary committee of the IMA has unanimously decided to suspend. | Photo: PTI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 6:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Kolkata on Friday, suspended the membership of former RG Kar Medical College and Hopsital principal Dr Sandip Ghosh, amid a CBI probe into the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor earlier this month.
In an order, the Indian Medical Association said the committee constituted by IMA national president Dr RV Asokan suo-motu considered the rape and murder case of the postgraduate resident doctor and the subsequent developments at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Kolkata.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The undersigned along with the National President has also visited the parents of the victim in their home. They had put up their grievances against you (Ghosh) in dealing with the situation as well as lack of empathy and sensitivity in handling the issue in an appropriate manner befitting the responsibility held by you in your dealings with them," the order stated.
"The IMA Bengal state branch as well as certain associations' of doctors also have demanded action citing the nature of disrepute brought by you to the profession on the whole," it said.
The order said the disciplinary committee of the IMA has "unanimously decided to suspend you forthwith from the membership of the Indian Medical Association."
Earlier on August 26, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concluded a second round of polygraph tests on former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) principal Sandip Ghosh as part of their investigation into the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the institution.
The investigation was initiated after a single bench of the High Court ordered the CBI to probe the alleged corruption at the medical college.

More From This Section

ram mandir, ayodhya

After 7 years, circle rates of lands in Ayodhya set to rise in Sept

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

E-commerce industry fuels state's packaging, export capability: Adityanath

Karnataka state minister M B Patil, MB Patil

Canada's Vitera invests Rs 250 cr in Karnataka's Vijayapura for agriculture

Senior Congress leader Jagdish Tytler arrives at the AICC HQ after party's victory in Karnataka assembly elections, in New Delhi on Saturday.

1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Court orders framing of charges against Tytler

Bhajan Lal Sharma, Bhajan Lal, Bhajan

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal signs agreements for investment worth Rs 4.5 trn

The Calcutta High Court has granted the CBI three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation, which is to be presented on September 17.
Earlier in the month, the Supreme Court ordered the security of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to be handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) while hearing the suo motu case concerning the incident.
The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Doctor Protest, Protest, Delhi Doctor Protest, Jantar Mantar Protest

35% of doctors, mostly women, feel unsafe at night shifts, says IMA survey

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court halts Ayush Ministry notification over misleading drug ad

Supreme Court, SC

SC says excerpt filed by IMA president in Hindu newspaper illegible

Doctor Protest, Protest

Kolkata rape-murder: Doctors protest affects healthcare services in J'khand

Protest, Mumbai Protest, Nurse Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

IMA calls for 24-hr OPD shutdown over Kolkata doctor's rape-murder

Topics : indian medical association Kolkata DOCTOR

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 6:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon