Moderate showers trigger traffic jams in Delhi, city under yellow alert

Areas including Preet Vihar, Rajeev Chowk, ITO, Jafarpur, India Gate, Akshardham, Safdarjung and Lodi Road, recorded showers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed

The minimum temperature settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, while the maximum is expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

The national capital on Sunday afternoon received moderate rainfall causing traffic snarls in some parts of the city, officials said.

Areas including Preet Vihar, Rajeev Chowk, ITO, Jafarpur, India Gate, Akshardham, Safdarjung and Lodi Road, recorded showers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed.

Nehru Stadium, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji, Ayanagar and Deramandi also logged rainfall, it added.0  Traffic jams were seen in ITO, Lajpat Nagar and Connaught Place.

Earlier in the day, Delhi recorded 36 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am.

The minimum temperature settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, while the maximum is expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

 

Relative humidity was recorded at 97 per cent at 8.30 am, the weather office said.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the city, forecasting light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorms for the upcoming hours.

The air quality remained in the 'satisfactory' category with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recording an AQI of 63 at 4 pm.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi IMD Rainfall Delhi traffic

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

