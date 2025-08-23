Saturday, August 23, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Rain lashes Delhi-NCR, IMD forecasts more showers over next two days

Rain lashes Delhi-NCR, IMD forecasts more showers over next two days

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital air quality index (AQI) stood at 98 at 8 am on August 23, falling in the 'satisfactory' category

Delhi Rains, Rain

Representative Picture

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rain lashed several parts of Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) on Saturday evening. Areas including Lajpat Nagar, RK Puram, Lodhi Road, and Mandir Marg witnessed light showers.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), today's sky will be mostly overcast in Delhi, with one or two periods of light to moderate rain or thundershowers in numerous locations. In isolated places, an intense period may occur in the afternoon or forenoon.

"There is a risk of light to moderate rain or thundershowers throughout the next two days, after another period of very light to light rain is anticipated in the early hours of Sunday," as per the Met Department.

 

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital air quality index (AQI) stood at 98 at 8 am on August 23, falling in the 'satisfactory' category.

Meanwhile, due to continuous rainfall in the high Himalayan regions, the Alaknanda and Bhagirathi rivers were seen flowing above the danger mark too, prompting officials to warn the residents staying near the river banks and urge them to exercise caution.

Also Read

kolkata Rains, Rains

Five dead, 1 person missing as heavy rains wreak havoc in Jharkhand

Mumbai rain, rainfall, traffic

Maharashtra govt's crackdown on cab firms surcharging fares amid heavy rain

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Mumbai braces for more rain as IMD issues alerts; trains, flights hit

Mumbai Rain

Heavy rains bring Maharashtra to its knees; air, road, rail services hit

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Mumbai rains LIVE news updates: CR, Harbour lines affected; schools, govt offices shut

Visuals shared by the Uttarakhand Department of Information and Public Relations on X showed the river's water flowing just a few feet away from people's doorsteps, as the high currents wash away the dirt and any loose debris coming in contact with it.

In Chamoli, a cloudburst has wreaked havoc in the region, with multiple houses and shops being filled with sludge due to heavy rainfall late on Friday night. The Indian Army's Infantry battalion promptly responded to the devastation, with 50 personnel being deployed from Rudraprayag to assist in relief operations.

Preliminary reports indicate damage to houses and vehicles in the affected area. One person has reportedly died. Earlier, the district administration had forwarded a written requisition to the Army for assistance.

In the aftermath of the disaster, District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari is personally present at the site, overseeing the operations. Teams from NDRF, SDRF, and police forces are carrying out relief and rescue operations, and the road near Harmani has been made operational, said the state's DIPR.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Union minister Jitendra Singh

India to launch more than 100 satellites over next 15 years: Jitendra Singh

Rajasthan High Court

Rajasthan HC bans use of 86,000 unsafe classrooms in govt schools

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED arrests Karnataka MLA Veerendra in illegal betting racket case

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi calls for 'deep space explorations' on National Space Day

Parliament, New Parliament

'Suspicious looking' man apprehended from outside Parliament House

Topics : Rainfall Indian monsoon Delhi IMD

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon