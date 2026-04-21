Tuesday, April 21, 2026 | 11:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Vance's Islamabad trip on hold as Iran stays silent on US' proposal: Report

Vance's Islamabad trip on hold as Iran stays silent on US' proposal: Report

Iran is yet to take a final call on joining the proposed talks in Pakistan, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Tuesday

US Vice President JD Vance

US Vice President JD Vance (File Photo: Bloomberg)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 11:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US Vice President JD Vance’s planned Tuesday trip to participate in proposed peace talks between the United States and Iran, scheduled to take place in Islamabad, has been put on hold after Tehran failed to respond to Washington’s proposal, The New York Times reported, citing an official with direct knowledge of the matter.
 
According to a White House official cited by The New York Times, key members of the US delegation, including presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, have not departed for Pakistan and remain in the United States.
 
Vance, who was expected to leave earlier in the day, has postponed his trip and is staying in Washington to attend additional policy meetings at the White House, the official added.
 
 
Iran is yet to take a final call on joining the proposed talks in Pakistan, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Tuesday, according to state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB). He attributed the delay to “contradictory messages, inconsistent behavior, and unacceptable actions by the American side.”
 
Baghaei, as per IRIB, also slammed reported attacks on Iranian vessels, calling them a “blatant violation of international law.”

Also Read

stock market rebound, BSE 500, V-shaped recovery, Covid crash, Iran conflict, equity markets India, earnings outlook, Business Standard

Markets trace Covid-era comeback: BSE 500 up 12.1% so far this monthpremium

stock markets, trading

Sensex, Nifty gain nearly 1% to close at their highest in six weeks

sovereign wealth funds India, FPI flows India March 2026, foreign investor outflows India, Iran conflict market impact, BSE Sensex decline analysis, rupee depreciation impact investors, Gulf sovereign funds India exposure, equity market India outlook

Sovereign wealth funds stay put amid West Asia crisis, shows datapremium

Kevin Warsh

US Fed nominee Warsh says he'll 'absolutely not' be Trump's stock puppet

Crisis response: Things could get tough if the conflict continues

Crisis response: Things could get tough if the conflict continuespremium

 
However, Pakistan has said it is still awaiting clarity from Tehran. “Decision from Iran to attend the talks before the end of the two-week ceasefire is critical,” Pakistan’s Information Minister Ataullah Tarar said in a social media post.
 
Earlier, US President Donald Trump indicated that Washington would not favour extending the ongoing truce if no agreement is reached. Responding to a question on CNBC about whether the ceasefire could continue amid progress in talks, he said: “Well, I don’t want to do that.”
 
Notably, according to Iranian state television, the ceasefire in place since April 8 is set to expire at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday (Tehran time), corresponding to 00:00 GMT (5:30 a.m. IST).

More From This Section

Tim Cook

Apple turns page to John Ternus as next CEO, Tim Cook to step down on Sep 1

Sanae Takaichi

Japan opens door to global arms market, breaking with postwar pacifism

Elon Musk

SpaceX IPO filing shows Elon Musk to retain control via supervoting shares

Donald Trump, Trump

West Asia crisis: Trump says he does not want to extend ceasefire with Iran

World Earth Day 2026

Earth Day 2026 Date: History, theme, significance, facts to know

Topics : Donald Trump US Iran tensions Pakistan BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 11:22 PM IST

Explore News

SRH vs DC LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayGroww Q4 Results Stocks to BuyTech Mahindra Q4 Results PreviewHCL Tech Q4 ResultsApple New CEOTrump Iran WarningQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table