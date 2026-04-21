Vance's Islamabad trip on hold as Iran stays silent on US' proposal: Report

US Vice President JD Vance’s planned Tuesday trip to participate in proposed peace talks between the United States and Iran, scheduled to take place in Islamabad, has been put on hold after Tehran failed to respond to Washington’s proposal, The New York Times reported, citing an official with direct knowledge of the matter.

According to a White House official cited by The New York Times, key members of the US delegation, including presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, have not departed for Pakistan and remain in the United States.

Vance, who was expected to leave earlier in the day, has postponed his trip and is staying in Washington to attend additional policy meetings at the White House, the official added.

Iran is yet to take a final call on joining the proposed talks in Pakistan, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Tuesday, according to state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB). He attributed the delay to “contradictory messages, inconsistent behavior, and unacceptable actions by the American side.”

Baghaei, as per IRIB, also slammed reported attacks on Iranian vessels, calling them a “blatant violation of international law.”

However, Pakistan has said it is still awaiting clarity from Tehran. “Decision from Iran to attend the talks before the end of the two-week ceasefire is critical,” Pakistan’s Information Minister Ataullah Tarar said in a social media post.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump indicated that Washington would not favour extending the ongoing truce if no agreement is reached. Responding to a question on CNBC about whether the ceasefire could continue amid progress in talks, he said: “Well, I don’t want to do that.”

Notably, according to Iranian state television, the ceasefire in place since April 8 is set to expire at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday (Tehran time), corresponding to 00:00 GMT (5:30 a.m. IST).