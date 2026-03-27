IMD issues nation-wide rainfall alert; check weather forecast here

Several parts of India, including Delhi, woke up to a pleasant morning on Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting rain, thunderstorms and lightning across multiple regions. The forecast comes amid rising temperatures and the onset of summer.

North India to see rain, gusty winds

Light to moderate rainfall or snowfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-50 kmph), is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

According to IMD, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is also likely over Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

Northeast to witness widespread rainfall

Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds (30-50 kmph), is likely over Arunachal Pradesh on March 28 and 29.

Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to receive rainfall during March 28-30, with lightning activity continuing in parts of the region.

Central, western regions likely to see light rain

According to the weather department, isolated light rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds (30-50 kmph) is likely over Madhya Pradesh. Similar weather conditions are expected over Maharashtra and Marathawada on March 30 and 31, and over Saurashtra, Kutch and the Gujarat region on March 29 and 30.

Southern states to get showers, thunderstorms

Isolated light rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds (30-50 kmph) is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on March 28 and 29.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, interior Karnataka, Telangana and Rayalaseema are expected to witness similar conditions during March 27-30. Lightning activity is also likely over coastal Karnataka, while Kerala and Mahe may receive rainfall on March 30.

Light rain, gusty winds in Delhi

Delhi and its surrounding areas are likely to witness patchy light rain and gusty winds until Friday night, according to the IMD.

The city may see spells of very light rain or drizzle accompanied by thunderstorms and winds (20-30 kmph, gusting up to 40 kmph) during the morning to forenoon and again in the afternoon to evening on March 27.

A fresh western disturbance is expected to influence the region over the weekend, bringing more widespread rainfall activity. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Sunday, warning of light showers and thunderstorms across Delhi-NCR.