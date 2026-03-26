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Home / World News / US proposal not enough for success, but talks still possible: Iran official

US proposal not enough for success, but talks still possible: Iran official

According to the official, Tehran believes the framework does not meet the basic conditions needed for progress

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (File Photo: Bloomberg)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 7:56 PM IST

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Iran said it had reviewed a US proposal conveyed via Pakistan but found that it falls short of the “minimum” requirements for success, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing a senior official from Tehran. The official, however, indicated that diplomacy remains open if Washington adopts a more "realistic" approach.
 
“Iran has reviewed the US proposal that had been conveyed to Iran via Pakistan,” the official told Reuters, adding that the early assessment was not encouraging.
 
According to the official, Tehran believes the framework does not meet the basic conditions needed for progress. “Iran’s initial response… was that the proposal lacks the minimum requirements for success,” the official added.
 
 
Despite the differences, Iran signalled that diplomatic efforts have not been abandoned. “Diplomacy has not stopped, and if realism prevails in Washington, a path forward may still be found,” the official added.
 
However, the official underlined that formal engagement remains distant for now. “There is still no arrangement for negotiations. No plan for talks appears realistic at this stage,” the person was quoted as saying by Reuters. 
 
“Turkey and Pakistan are trying to help establish common ground between Iran and the US,” the official said.

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First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 7:56 PM IST

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