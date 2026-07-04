IMD issues red alerts in four states as heavy rains disrupt normal life

Heavy rains threw life out of gear in several states on Saturday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing red alerts in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha and Kerala, and stating that conditions were favourable for the advance of southwest monsoon into the remaining parts of Haryana and Punjab and Rajasthan in the next four days.

Two days after monsoon arrived in national capital Delhi, parts of the city witnessed light to moderate rainfall. The weather office has forecast that light rain and gusts would prevail at least till Friday.

After the late arrival of monsoon in Maharashtra, incessant heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its metropolitan region, triggering incidents of road cave-in, tree fall and house collapse, and disrupting road and rail traffic.

Continuous downpour forced the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to declare a holiday for schools and colleges in the afternoon.

The showers led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas of the metropolis, crippling public transport services and posing difficulties for private vehicle users.

Water stagnated on tracks on the Western Railway line, affecting train services.

The BMC reported 64 incidents of tree falls, eight house or wall collapses. In one incident, a two-storey structure collapsed at Banewadi in Byculla, injuring two men and one woman.

In neighbouring Palghar, a six-year-old child died after being washed away in floodwaters, while authorities rescued more than 180 people stranded in waterlogged localities.

Heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds lashed several parts of Kerala, leading to a rise in water levels in rivers and dams, inundation in low-lying areas and damage to property.

In Idukki district, authorities opened shutters of the Pambla dam as a precaution after heavy rainfall in the catchment areas led to a rise in the reservoir's water level.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services issued a high wave and sea erosion warning for coastal stretches in Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts till 11.30 pm on Sunday.

Authorities asked people to move away from vulnerable coastal areas if instructed, avoid launching small boats into the sea, refrain from beach visits and sea-based recreational activities, and ensure fishing vessels are securely moored in harbours until the warning is withdrawn.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority urged people living in landslide, landslip and flash flood-prone areas to shift to safer places as directed by local authorities.

In Gujarat, the monsoon was active with "exceptional heavy rainfall" in Junagadh, where a few areas witnessed severe waterlogging.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till July 8.

As the weather system moved closer to the West Bengal-Odisha coast, the IMD issued a red warning for South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur districts of Bengal.

It also issued an orange alert for Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur and Howrah, asking people to be prepared for severe weather.

"The low-pressure area is likely to strengthen into a deep depression before moving towards the West Bengal-Odisha coast. Under its influence, south Bengal is expected to receive widespread rainfall with isolated spells of heavy to extremely heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and squalls over the next few days," an IMD official said.

In Odisha, IMD issued a red warning for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in five districts -- Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Sambalpur, and Sonepur -- as the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a well-marked system.

An orange warning was issued for eight more districts.

As the sea condition will remain rough to very rough, the IMD advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the Odisha coast till July 7.

Port authorities at Paradip and Dhamra have been asked to hoist Local Cautionary Signal No III.

In the eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, the flood situation improved significantly on Saturday as the weather cleared, with no fresh casualties or major damage reported from Friday.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, only one fresh flood incident was reported from Keyi Panyor district since Friday.

The Hoj-Potin stretch of NH-13 in Keyi Panyor district remained closed due to extensive damage caused by the June 24 flash flood.

The state civil aviation department on Saturday carried out four helicopter sorties, airlifting 11.5 metric tonnes of rice for those living in relief shelters.

Among the northern states, several parts of Rajasthan received light to moderate rainfall, while isolated places witnessed heavy showers during the 24 hours ending Saturday morning.

The weather office has forecast light to moderate rainfall across the state over the next three days, with heavy rainfall likely at isolated places.

An orange alert was issued for Banswara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Pratapgarh, Salumbar and Udaipur districts.

In Punjab, heavy rains lashed Patiala, while showers were received in Sangrur and Rupnagar.

Southwest monsoon had advanced into some parts of Haryana and Punjab on July 1, the Met office said, adding that conditions are favourable for its further advance into the remaining parts of both states in the next four days.

The hill state of Himachal Pradesh witnessed light to moderate rains in several places.

The Shimla Met office has issued an orange warning, forecasting heavy to very heavy rains in isolated places of Mandi and Sirmaur districts on Monday, and Chamba, Kangra and Sirmaur districts on Tuesday.

The weather department also predicted a wet spell in Himachal Pradesh till July 11.