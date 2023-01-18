LATEST NEWS
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2023: Predicted XI for India, New Zealand Team

India vs New Zealand Predicted XI: Find out the latest team news and the predicted playing eleven of both India and New Zealand for the first ODI of the three-match series

India vs New Zealand | India cricket team | New Zealand cricket team

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Virat Kohli celebrates after reaching his 45th ODI century in a match against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. Photo: Twitter/ BCCI

The Indian team, having defeated Sri Lanka rather easily, will be up for a new challenge against New Zealand. The series against the Kiwis begin with three ODIs and which will be followed up by three T20Is.

The New Zealand side is coming here on the back of an ODI series win against Pakistan and will be treating the matches in the sub-continent as practice for the upcoming ODI World Cup. Thus it becomes necessary to look at the playing combinations of both teams before the first ODI at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Playing 11 combinations of India

With the marriage season on, India will be without the services of KL Rahul and Axar Patel, both of whom are getting married. Shreyas Iyer is out of the three-match ODI series with a back injury and hence Rajat Patidar has been given an India call-up. Hence, it makes very easy calls on the part of the Indian management to pick the eleven players.

India predicted playing 11

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik/Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj

Playing 11 combinations of New Zealand

The New Zealand side would be without their top performers Tim Southee and Kane Williamson and hence the leadership role will shift to Tom Latham. Southee will be most probably replaced by Blair Tickner in the playing 11 while Henry Nicholls will replace Williamson. The rest of the team will be the same as the one which played against Pakistan last week.

New Zealand predicted playing 11

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C, wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner/Dough Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Toss Timing and Details

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI will begin at 13:30 hrs IST at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his Kiwi counterpart Tom Latham would take place 30 minutes before the match time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 1300 hrs IST.

India ODI series Squad

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Srikar Bharat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar

New Zealand ODI series Squad

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Doug Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Henry Shipley

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 08:05 IST

