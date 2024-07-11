Food safety tips you need to know to avoid monsoon-related diseases

Due to their unique environmental conditions and potential health risks, the monsoon season and food are intricately linked. Increased humidity and rainfall brought by monsoons provide ideal breeding grounds for fungi and bacteria. Because of the increased moisture, food supplies may become contaminated, and proper food handling and hygiene are essential for prevention of illnesses. So, fluctuating temperatures and humidity during the storm can influence food storage and preservation, leading to spoilage if not managed carefully. Given below are the foods that should be eaten during the monsoon and those that should be avoided to stay healthy. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Top 5 foods to eat during the monsoon season

Seasonal fruits: During the monsoon, choose apples, pears, cherries, pomegranates, and plums because they are less susceptible to contamination and have immune-boosting properties.

Teas made with herbs: Warm teas made with ginger, cinnamon, tulsi (holy basil), or lemongrass can help you digest food and protect you from seasonal illnesses.

Cooked vegetables: During the monsoon, consume cooked vegetables like okra, bottle gourd, and carrots to avoid contamination and ensure safe consumption.

Whole grains: When it's raining, eat whole grains like oats, barley, and quinoa for sustained energy and fibre. This helps your digestion and overall health.

Light soups and stews: Decide on soups and stews with seasonal vegetables like bitter gourd, snake gourd, and round gourd known for their simple digestibility and nutrient content.

Top 5 foods to avoid during the monsoon season

Leafy greens: Keep away from raw spinach, cabbage, and lettuce because of expected soil and bacterial contamination, choosing cooked options during rainy months.

Street food: Avoid chaat, pakoras, and slice fruits from street sellers to lessen the danger of foodborne diseases during the monsoon season.

Raw seafood: Avoid eating raw or undercooked seafood during monsoon-related temperature and humidity fluctuations to avoid infection and ensure food safety.

Dairy products: Milk and cheese should be handled with caution. Make sure they come from trusted sources and are properly stored to keep them fresh and safe in damp weather.

Unfiltered water: Try not to hydrate and pick boiled or bottled water to prevent waterborne infections that are common during the monsoon season.