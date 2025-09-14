Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 02:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM inaugurates ₹5,000 cr bamboo-based ethanol plant in Assam's Numaligarh

The plant is a zero-waste' facility, which will utilise all parts of the bamboo plant, and is expected to give a Rs 200-crore boost to the rural economy in the state

PM Modi

Earlier in the day, the PM laid the foundation stones for health and infrastructure projects. Image: X@ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a ₹5,000-crore bamboo-based ethanol plant at Numaligarh in Assam's Golaghat district.

The plant is a zero-waste' facility, which will utilise all parts of the bamboo plant, and is expected to give a ₹200-crore boost to the rural economy in the state, officials said.

It will source 5 lakh tonnes of green bamboo from four northeastern states, benefitting over 50,000 people directly and indirectly, they said.

Earlier in the day, the PM laid the foundation stones for health and infrastructure projects worth ₹6,300 crore at Mangaldoi in Darrang district.

Modi had arrived in Assam on Saturday evening and attended Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations.

 

