Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Medical device park in Himachal to provide 10,000 jobs, state Assembly told

Medical device park in Himachal to provide 10,000 jobs, state Assembly told

The upcoming park in Manjholi village panchayat under Nalagarh assembly constituency would provide direct and indirect employment to 10,000 persons

Harshvardhan Chauhan

The minister said that the state government will bear the entire expenditure on the project. | File photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Medical Device Park being set up on 265 acres in Solan district would create 10,000 direct and indirect jobs, Himachal Pradesh Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan told the state assembly on Tuesday.
The upcoming park in Manjholi village panchayat under Nalagarh assembly constituency would provide direct and indirect employment to 10,000 persons, Chauhan said in response to a question.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The minister said that the state government will bear the entire expenditure on the project which is expected to be completed by December 31, 2025.
No technical sanction was pending and there is possibility of setting up 65 industrial units under the project, he added.
Meanwhile, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed the state assembly that 2,708 cases of forest fires were reported during six months of the current year ending June 2024, but there was no loss of human life.
In reply to another question of BJP member Sukh Ram Chowdhary, the chief minister said that out of 55 hotels run by Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC), 35 incurred losses during the past one year.

More From This Section

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

LIVE news: Defence ministry approves 10 proposals worth Rs 1.45 trillion

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Ensure last mile food delivery for flood victims: Andhra CM to officials

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Arjun Ram, Meghwal, Arjun

Govt notifies constitution of 23rd Law Commission for three-year period

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Kolkata case updates: Anti-rape law aims at fast justice delivery, enhanced punishment, says Mamata

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court moved by prolonged legal battle of woman against divorce

He said that 20 hotels were in profit but 35 hotels, including Shiwalik, Parwanoo, Ros Common, Kasauli, Hotel Apple Blossom, Fagu, Hotel Golf Glade, Naldehra, Hotel Dhauladhar, Dharamshala and Willy's Park Shimla, incurred losses.
In reply to a question of Satpal Singh Satti, Bikram Singh and Inder Dutt Lakhanpal (all BJP legislatures), the chief minister said that as many as six FIRs were registered and eight persons allegedly involved in fires were booked and investigations are in progress.
He added that forest fires were not the cause of deaths of wildlife animals like leopard, bear, deer, Samber, and birds like Monal and Jujurana.
The forest department was following the 2018 guidelines to prevent forest fires, he said, adding that burning was controlled on 6,768 hectares of forest land ahead of summers, besides clearing 1,096 km long fire lines and removal of heaps of pine needles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Hospital

Narayana Hrudalaya's consolidated revenue rises 8.7% to Rs 1,364.4 cr in Q1

Health insurance, cashless, credit cards, loans on card swipe

Veerhealth Care expects Rs 100 crore revenue in upcoming 2-3 years

breath analyser equipment

Centre looks to standardise breath analyser equipment to ensure accuracy

medical devices

Patient safety outfit files PIL against 'dumping' of used medical devices

Medical device, Medical instrument

Medical device bodies welcome CDSCO order on self-reporting adverse effects

Topics : Medical devices medical device Medical device industry Himachal Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon