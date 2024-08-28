Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Gujarat rains: 15 dead due to heavy rains in state, IMD issues orange alert

Gujarat rains: 15 dead due to heavy rains in state, IMD issues orange alert

Gujarat rainfall update: As many as 15 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents across the state and over 23,000 people have been evacuated so far

Flood, Gujarat Flood

A flooded area after heavy monsoon rainfall in Vadodara. (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As many as 15 people have died in rain-related incidents in Gujarat, with over 23,000 people evacuated and over 300 rescued from various districts across the coastal state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a break in the relentless rainfall as the deep depression currently affecting the Saurashtra-Kachchh and north Gujarat regions are expected to move out by Wednesday evening.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

To expedite rescue and relief efforts, the Gujarat government has requested six Indian Army columns to be stationed in Dwarka, Anand, Vadodara, Kheda, Morbi, and Rajkot districts.
 
Additionally, 14 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) platoons and 22 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed to assist with disaster management.

IMD issues ‘orange’ alert

The IMD has predicted substantial rainfall and has issued an ‘orange’ alert for Gujarat. Additionally, a ‘yellow’ alert is in effect for various states across the country. The IMD has also issued a ‘red’ alert for the Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat due to expected heavy rainfall.

Gujarat CM hold high-level meeting

On Tuesday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a high-level meeting to assess and coordinate the ongoing relief and rescue operations.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel hold a high-level meeting to assess relief operations
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel hold a high-level meeting to assess relief operations

More From This Section

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

PMJDY integrates poor into economic mainstream, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Derek O Brien,Brien

LIVE: Trinamool leader O'Brien writes to Nadda over delay in constitution of parliamentary panels

kolkata March, Nabanna, Nabanna March

Bengal Bandh LIVE news updates: BJP leader claims TMC workers fired at his car; 2 injured

DY Chandrachud, Chandrachud

'Can you send Rs 500?': Man poses as CJI DY Chandrachud; SC files complaint

Jan Dhan accounts

Jan Dhan Yojana turns 10: PM Modi hails financial inclusion success


 
In a post on X, the Chief Minister’s Office said, “The chief minister instructed the district collectors to take full vigilance and caution by taking the help of the police so that no one goes into the overflowed rivers, drains and lakes as a result of heavy rains. Apart from this, the Meteorological Department has specially urged the district collectors of the coastal areas to strictly follow the warning to the fishermen not to venture into the sea.”

Gujarat rainfall update: Over 12,000 people relocated

On Tuesday, over 12,000 people were evacuated from Vadodara (8,361) and Panchmahals (4,000), which were among the most severely impacted areas.
 
To date, over 23,870 people have been relocated to safety, with 1,696 having been rescued. Recent evacuations include 1,200 people from Navsari, 800 from Valsad, 200 from Bharuch, 235 from Kheda, and 200 from Botad.

NDRF team during relief and rescue operation in the state. (Photo: NDRF)
NDRF team during relief and rescue operation in Gujarat. (Photo: NDRF)

 
Additionally, 75 pregnant women were evacuated, with 45 from Vadodara and 30 from Devbhumi Dwarka, and were relocated to nearby health centres.
 
Since Monday, as many as 15 people have died due to heavy rainfall across the state. The Gujarat government has reported fatalities across various districts: one person each in Morbi, Vadodara, Kheda, Bharuch, and Ahmedabad; two in Gandhinagar and Mahisagar; and six in Anand.

Gujarat rains 2024: River crosses danger mark


Due to continuous rainfall in Gujarat, numerous rivers across the state have crossed their danger levels. In Bharuch district, several low-lying regions have been submerged after the Narmada River exceeded the 24-ft danger threshold at the Golden Bridge. This increase in water levels is attributed to ongoing inflows from dams in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

[With agency inputs]

Also Read

Pollution, air pollution, air quality, breathing problem, masks

19.3% drop in particulate pollution in 2022 adds 51 days to life expectancy

Flood, Junagadh flood, Gujarat Flood

7 killed, 15,000 relocated, 300 rescued in Gujarat rain-related incidents

Gujarat Flood, Gujarat Rescue

Seven killed in rain-related incidents in Gujarat, over 6,000 relocated

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Gujarat rains: IMD issues 'red' alert, NDRF teams deployed. Top updates

Flood, Patna Flood

3 dead after heavy rains flood Gujarat's low-lying areas, hundreds shifted

Topics : Gujarat Floods Waterlogging IMD on rains IMD weather forecast monsoon forecast IMD IMD Vadodara

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon