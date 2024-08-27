Business Standard
Gujarat rains: IMD issues 'red' alert, NDRF teams deployed. Top updates

Gujarat rains: The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several districts of Gujarat until August 29

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Photo: PTI

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 9:41 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Gujarat on Monday, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the state over the next two to three days.

The IMD predicted that the deep depression moving from eastern Rajasthan toward the Saurashtra region would cause continuous heavy rainfall in Gujarat until August 29, designating the state as a ‘flash flood risk’ area.
Rainfall since August 24 has led to waterlogging in low-lying areas, prompting the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to conduct rescue operations as many people were displaced due to flooding.

According to a release from Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s office, Valsad, Tapi, Navsari, Surat, Narmada, and Panchmahal are currently the most affected districts.

Gujarat heavy rains: Key updates


1. Three people have been killed in rain-related incidents, while 17,827 people have been evacuated.

2. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday conducted a high-level meeting at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar. The meeting, attended by collectors, municipal commissioners, and district officials, focused on evaluating the effects of the recent rains in the state.

3. A statement from the Chief Minister’s office stated that 13 NDRF teams and 22 SDRF teams have been deployed in the affected districts to conduct relief and rescue operations.

4. Due to severe waterlogging in various districts, education minister Praful Pansheriya has announced that all primary schools in Gujarat will be closed on Tuesday.

5. Baroda experienced the highest amount of rainfall in the state on Monday, receiving 26 cm of rain between 8.30 am and 8.30 pm. During the same period, Ahmedabad recorded 10 cm of rain. Rainfall was recorded in 244 talukas across all 33 districts of Gujarat in the past 24 hours, averaging 63.36 mm.

6. Around 280 people were relocated from low-lying areas in Bharuch city, Gujarat, to safer locations following the release of nearly 400,000 cusecs of water into the Narmada River from the Sardar Sarovar Dam. The substantial water discharge, coupled with continuous rainfall, caused the river to rise above the 24 ft danger level near Bharuch.

[With agency inputs]

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 9:41 AM IST

