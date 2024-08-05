Business Standard
IMD Weather 2024: Rain in Delhi; orange alert in Maha and 10 more states

Today, wet spells are predicted for Delhi and Noida by the weather office. For the next three days, the NCR region will be under yellow alert. In the meantime, eleven states are on orange alert today

IMD weather 2024 (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

On Monday, August 5, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the states of Manipur, Mizoram, Gujarat, Sikkim, West Bengal, Nagaland, Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan predicting severe rainfall. Heavy rain is not predicted for today in Delhi, but some precipitation is expected during the day. 
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that monsoon conditions will stay active over central and adjoining northwest India for the next two days. 
IMD Weather forecast 2024: Delhi today 

Heavy rain is not predicted for today in Delhi, but it may rain during the day. For the next three days, a yellow alert will be there in effect. The temperature in the national capital today is likely to hover between 26 to 25 degrees celsius. According to IMD, the sky will be mostly cloudy, there will be very little rain, thunderstorms, and strong surface winds.

IMD Weather update 2024: Northwest India

West Rajasthan is expected to experience isolated heavy rain from August 4 to August 6, Himachal Pradesh from August 5 to August 10, and Jammu and Kashmir from August 5 to August 7. Heavy rainfall is expected today in East Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, while East Uttar Pradesh will receive it from August 5 to August 10.

IMD Weather update 2024: Central and Western India

Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat are expected to receive significant rainfall today. On August 5, 7, 9, and 10, isolated areas of East Madhya Pradesh are anticipated to experience similar weather patterns. From August 5 to August 10, West Madhya Pradesh is likely to receive heavy rainfall. In the meantime, there will be rain on August 5-6 and August 8-10 in Goa and Konkan.

IMD Weather update 2024: Northeast, Eastern & Southern Regions of India

From August 5 to 6 and again on August 9, the northeast is expected to get severe rainfall in isolated locations over Assam and Meghalaya. On August 5, heavy rains will fall in Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, and Manipur. 

From August 5 to August 6, heavy rains will fall in Arunachal Pradesh. Additionally, heavy rainfall is expected on August 5 and 6 in Sikkim and West Bengal. 
On August 6 and 7, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, and Jharkhand will experience heavy rainfall. The IMD has additionally anticipated heavy rain at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka from August 5 to 6. Southern districts like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Mahe could encounter heavy rainfall on August 5.

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

