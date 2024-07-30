Rains, thundershowers likely in several states within next few hours: IMD

IMD weather forecast: Landslides struck Wayanad district in Kerala on Tuesday, resulting in several fatalities. (Photo: PTI)

Rain spells or thundershowers are expected in nearly all states over the next few hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, the department noted that the intensity of the rainfall may vary from light to moderate, with some regions potentially experiencing a few intense spells.

In particular, the IMD issued a yellow warning on Tuesday for eight districts in Kerala—Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod—because these districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

@moesgoi @ndmaindia @DDIndialive @airnewsalerts @AkashvaniAIR pic.twitter.com/3bcXEGsm60 Current nowcast showing main activity of intense spells of rainfall over Kerala and Gujarat during next 3 hours. Updated nowcasts are available at https://t.co/AM2L3hjkRW July 30, 2024

Additionally, a wind warning is in effect due to anticipated surface winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h, with gusts potentially reaching 50 km/h. Kerala is also under a high-wave alert. Earlier today, landslides struck Wayanad district in Kerala, resulting in several fatalities. District authorities have relocated numerous families to various camps or relatives' homes in response to the landslides.

The IMD has also forecasted light to moderate rainfall in Lakshadweep, Gujarat, coastal Karnataka, coastal Odisha, North Chhattisgarh, South Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

1. Light to moderate rainfall at most places (with occasionally intense to very intense spells) accompanied with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep during next 3 hours. pic.twitter.com/GVk88mPY2U July 30, 2024

Similarly, West Punjab, Northeast Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, East Telangana, Interior Karnataka, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands may also record light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday.

Amidst the sweltering heat, Delhi may experience good rainfall for the next three days—Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The skies will remain overcast on all three days. Thunderclouds may form, and light to moderate rainfall may occur.

The IMD further noted that in the past 24 hours, Uttarakhand, West Rajasthan, Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch, Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Mahe, Rayalaseema, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal have experienced significant rainfall.