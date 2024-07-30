Business Standard
Rains, thundershowers likely in several states within next few hours: IMD

IMD has issued a yellow warning for eight districts in Kerala while also issuing a high-wave and wind warning for the coastal state

Kerala landslide in Wayanad

IMD weather forecast: Landslides struck Wayanad district in Kerala on Tuesday, resulting in several fatalities. (Photo: PTI)

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Rain spells or thundershowers are expected in nearly all states over the next few hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, the department noted that the intensity of the rainfall may vary from light to moderate, with some regions potentially experiencing a few intense spells.

In particular, the IMD issued a yellow warning on Tuesday for eight districts in Kerala—Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod—because these districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall.
Additionally, a wind warning is in effect due to anticipated surface winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h, with gusts potentially reaching 50 km/h. Kerala is also under a high-wave alert. Earlier today, landslides struck Wayanad district in Kerala, resulting in several fatalities. District authorities have relocated numerous families to various camps or relatives' homes in response to the landslides.

The IMD has also forecasted light to moderate rainfall in Lakshadweep, Gujarat, coastal Karnataka, coastal Odisha, North Chhattisgarh, South Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Similarly, West Punjab, Northeast Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, East Telangana, Interior Karnataka, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands may also record light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday.

Amidst the sweltering heat, Delhi may experience good rainfall for the next three days—Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The skies will remain overcast on all three days. Thunderclouds may form, and light to moderate rainfall may occur.

The IMD further noted that in the past 24 hours, Uttarakhand, West Rajasthan, Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch, Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Mahe, Rayalaseema, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal have experienced significant rainfall.

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

