IMD Weather 2024: Red alert in South states; light rain predicted in Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has anticipated severe rain and thunderstorms in parts of Maharashtra, Kerala and Konkan Goa for Tuesday, July 16. The weather office likewise gave a red alert in parts of the states for now because of the severe downpour. Light rainfall is likewise anticipated to go on in parts of Delhi-NCR until the end of the week. The IMD stated that "Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan & Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat region, Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka on July 16".

IMD weather 2024: Delhi today

The weather office estimates mostly cloudy skies with light downpours on Tuesday in Delhi. Temperatures will likely hover around 25 to 36 degrees Celsius. As per the IMD's seven-day estimate, there are no alerts given for Delhi.

The IMD scientist Dr Naresh Kumar told ANI, "Delhi-NCR will receive light rain in the coming days. There is no alert for Delhi". The isolated rain is probably going to cause traffic congestion and inconvenience for commuters.

IMD weather forecast 2024: Rainfall alert

• The IMD has given a red alert for Raigad and an orange warning for Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Thane, Palghar, Pune, Satar, and Kolhapur in Maharashtra for Tuesday. In Kerala also, the weather organization gave a red alert for Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts and an orange alert for Palakkad, Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Wayanad districts.

• The MeT department likewise gave a red alert for the south interior and coastal regions in Karnataka for July 16. In Uttara Kannada’s Karwar taluk, many villages such as Araga, Chendia, Iduru and Toduru were affected by floods caused by severe downpours on Monday. Thunderstorms left many trees and electric poles uprooted in the Kodagu area.

• Many states across India have been experiencing severe downpours throughout the previous few days, causing flooding and the loss of lives and property.

• Parts of Odisha are expecting delayed rain throughout the following four days because of a low-pressure region over the Bay of Bengal, as indicated by IMD. One low-pressure region has been proactively shaped, with one more expected by July 19. While no particular warnings are given for July 16, heavy downpours are estimated to continue on July 17.

• The weather department has issued a prediction of severe rainfall, with the possibility for severe rainfall in particular parts across Valsad, Chhota Udepur, Surat, Navsari, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, and Gir Somnath districts on Tuesday. The IMD also says that heavy rainfall across many districts of Gujarat over the next five days.