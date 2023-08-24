Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.18%)
65552.03 + 118.73
Nifty (0.14%)
19470.85 + 26.85
Nifty Midcap (0.59%)
38924.40 + 229.75
Nifty Smallcap (0.41%)
5477.70 + 22.40
Nifty Bank (0.39%)
44652.70 + 173.65
Heatmap

IMD weather forecast (Aug 24): Prediction of rainfall, alerts in states

IMD predicted likely intense rainfall over Uttarakhand, Northern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim and different parts of Upper east India during next 3-4 days

IMD weather forecast (Aug 24)

IMD weather forecast (Aug 24)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 11:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that intense rainfall is possible over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Northern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim and different parts of Northeast India during next 2-3 days and may reduce thereafter.

The Met office likewise said that isolated heavy rains are probable over Uttarakhand on August 24, 2023. "Monsoon Trough lies to the north of its normal position. It is likely to remain north of its normal position during the next 6 days," IMD said.

IMD Forecast: Uttarakhand on Red Alert

Uttarakhand looks all set to mark a much heavier rainfall on Thursday, August 24. Considering the incredibly severe showers, IMD has given a high alert for the Himalayan state during the 48-hour time frame.

The Regional Met Center in Dehradun has issued red alerts in six regions which include Dehradun, Nainital, Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar, on Thursday. The Met office has also given a high alert for Bageshwar and an orange for Haridwar for now.

Weather forecasts: Highlights

IMD has anticipated intense rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand till today, 24 August and over Sikkim, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Northeast India in the next two days.

The weather office has also anticipated subdued rains over south Peninsular India during next 5-6 days and over central India from today onwards for 4-5 days.

Also Read

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 23): Heavy rains in Delhi, UP and Northeast India

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 7): Rainfall, Thunderstorms in these states

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 8): Rainfall in these regions, details here

IMD Weather Today (Aug 11): Heavy rainfall prediction in these states

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 4): When and Where to expect rainfall today

Chandrayaan-3: Sonia Gandhi congratulates team Isro for successful landing

J'khand: 6 vehicles torched, pvt firm's employees assaulted by Maoists

Chandrayaan-3: No millionaires among Isro scientists, says Madhavan Nair

Three dead, one injured after dumper falls into gorge in J-K's Udhampur

Chandrayaan-3 has landed on the Moon, but where are India Inc's moonshots?


IMD has given a high alert for severe rains for Himachal Pradesh during the following two days. This has prompted landslides, flash floods and cloudbursts causing extensive property damage in the state.

IMD Weather Forecast: Quick Report 

1. Northwest India:

    • Isolated intense downpours likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh during 23rd-25th.
      
    • Isolated extremely heavy precipitation over eastern UP, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 24th August.
      
2. East India:

    • Isolated severe rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Bihar and Sikkim during 23rd to 26th; Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha during 23rd-25th August, 2023.
      
    • Isolated extreme precipitation over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Bihar and Sikkim during 23rd to 25th August.
      
    • Isolated very heavy rains over Bihar on 24th August, 2023.

3. Northeast India:

Isolated severe rainfall over the different parts during the next four days.

Isolated intense rainfall over Assam,  Arunachal Pradesh & Meghalaya during 23nd-26th August, 2023.

Isolated heavy rainfall over Assam & Meghalaya on 23rd & 24th August, 2023.
      

Topics : Indian Meteorological Department Indian weather Indian monsoon IMD IMD weather forecast

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesMeeshoBharat NCAPWorld Cup | BookMyShowIBPS RRB PO Result 2023 DeclaredChandrayaan-3 World Reaction

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says KhargeWomen's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reactedChandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflowsDiesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon