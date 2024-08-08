IMD weather forecast: Light rain in Delhi, Noida; orange alert in 5 states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a cloudy sky and light rain accompanied by thunderstorms for Delhi today. There is no possibility of heavy rainfall in Delhi NCR on August 8 and 9, 2024, the department said.

However, the weather department issued a yellow alert in the national capital region, including Noida, from August 10 to 12. The minimum and maximum temperatures will remain around 25 and 33 degrees Celsius, respectively. The temperature would remain in the same range in the coming five days. Orange Alerts Issued for Multiple States The orange alert is being issued for several states such as Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are among the states with heavy downpours on August 10 and August 8, respectively. The rainfall in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan could extend till August 13.

States like Uttar Pradesh will also experience rainfall until August 11, in Punjab on August 10. Haryana may witness heavy rainfall on August 8 and 10.

Heavy rainfall in West and Central India

The IMD also organised a press release on August 7 regarding West and Central India predicting light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms and lighting over Konkan and Goa, Gujarat Region and other states till August 14. Widespread rainfall is also expected in Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Saurashtra and Kutch.

Heavy Rainfall in South Peninsular India

In South Peninsular India, the IMD forecasts heavy downpours in Karnataka on August 8. The IMD scientist Dharma Raju announced light to moderate rainfall in Telangana in the next three days. The yellow alert is also being issued for North Telangana and possible rainfall in East Telangana later today.

Weather forecast in East and Northeast India

The weather department also predicts that there will be light to moderate rainfall accompanied by lighting and thunderstorms over East & Northeast India throughout this week.

Heavy rainfall is also expected in the isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya on August 8 and 9, the Sub-Himalayan region of West Bengal and Sikkim on August 8. Arunachal Pradesh and Bihar might also witness downpours on August 9.