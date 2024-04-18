IMD weather today 2024: Heatwave alert and rainfall in multiple regions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for different states till April 20, warning of increasing temperatures this whole week. While certain states will grapple with heatwave conditions, on the other hand, the weather office also gave a rainfall and thunderstorm warning for numerous northern states.

In its recent forecast, IMD said that heatwave conditions are probably going to impact several parts of Odisha, Konkan, Gangetic West Bengal, Saurashtra and Kutch, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Telangana throughout the following five days.

What do IMD officials have to say about the ‘heatwave alert’?

The IMD estimated heatwave conditions in Odisha and West Bengal until April 21; in Jharkhand for the following three days; in Maharashtra for today i.e., April 18; and in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Puducherry until tomorrow i.e., April 19.

IMD Director Manorama Mohanty stated, “43.2 degrees Celsius has been recorded in Talcher...In 18 cities, more than 41 degrees Celsius has been recorded. In Bhubaneswar, the record stands at 41.7 degrees Celsius; in Cuttack, 41.5 degrees Celsius is recorded." She further added, "In the Coastal station, humidity varies from 40% to 80%. For the coming 5 days, we have issued a heat wave condition warning."

IMD has warned of a severe heatwave over Odisha until April 19 and West Bengal until April 21. The press release said, “A fresh Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Iran and neighbourhoods in middle and upper tropospheric levels which is likely to affect Northwest India from 18th April.”

What IMD has advised for a heatwave alert?

IMD has encouraged individuals to take precautions against heat exposure, for example, wearing lightweight, light-coloured, loose cotton garments, covering their heads while utilising a fabric, cap, or umbrella.

Heatwave conditions are considered to happen when the maximum temperature of a station arrives at least around 40 degrees Celsius or more in hilly regions.

What IMD has to say about the North India weather forecast?

Affected by prevailing weather systems, light to moderate rain or snowfall alongside thunderstorms, lightning and breezes will influence the states of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh until April 21 and Uttarakhand until April 19.

The Met Department mentioned about the rain activity with thunderstorms, lightning, and breezes over Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi until April 20, Uttar Pradesh until April 19, and Rajasthan until April 19. Severe rain is also anticipated for the areas of Jammu and Kashmir on April 19.

What does IMD have to say about the weather of the North-Eastern part of India?

IMD's weather forecasted stated predicting wet spell over north-eastern states, “A cyclonic circulation lies over north-east Bihar & adjoining Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and another over north-east Assam in lower tropospheric levels.”

Light to moderate rain or snowfall with isolated lightning and breezes has been anticipated over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till April 21.

The state of Arunachal Pradesh will observe heavy rains till April 21; Assam and Meghalaya will mark the same weather conditions till April 21; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will mark heavy rains on April 18, 20 and 21.