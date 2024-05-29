IMD weather today: Heatwave in 6 states; monsoon to hit Kerala soon

As the national capital saw a severe heatwave on Tuesday with many parts of Delhi sizzling at a record 49.9 degrees Celsius, there may be a short-term relief ahead for Delhi-NCR people on June 1 or June 2.

In the midst of the persisting severe heatwave in North-West India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday gave a 'Red Alert' for May 29 and 30 for six states – Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Western UP and Madhya Pradesh.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also given a 'red alert’ for heavy downpours in the northeastern states on Wednesday, May 29. The weather office likewise said that the monsoon might start in Kerala in the following 3-4 days.

IMD Weather forecasts 2024: Heatwave alert

• As indicated by IMD, most parts of Rajasthan, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh will witness severe heatwave conditions today on May 29.

• Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, will probably observe warm night conditions during May 30 and June 2, and isolated areas of Uttar Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh will likewise possibly face the same nights on May 29.

• Thereafter, an isolated heatwave is probably going to hit Punjab during May 30-June 2.

• The weather office additionally stated that the severe heatwave conditions are likely going to subside steadily over Central and North India from May 30 onwards.

• During May 29-31, isolated pockets of Bihar and Jharkhand will mark heatwave conditions, while Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh will see heatwave on May 29 and 30.

• Heatwaves are probably going to be there in Himachal Pradesh on May 29 and in Odisha on May 29 and 30, IMD said.

IMD Weather forecasts 2024: Rainfall prediction

As indicated by the weather office, Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura are probably going to get heavy rainfall of approx 115.5 to 204.4 mm on May 29.

Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh are also likely to see heavy rainfall from May 29 to June 1. IMD stated that “Squally wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Eastern Assam and Meghalaya and Mizoram”.

The IMD has also anticipated cloudy skies and mild rain for Mumbai for the next three days between June 10 and 11.

The southwest monsoon is on track and could make its beginning over the Kerala coast in another five days, as mentioned by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD forecasts 2024: Upcoming weather update

• The heatwave impacted Assam with record temperatures during May 25-26. The temperatures will stay above normal in June for a large portion of India.

• There were five western disturbances affecting the Western Himalayas in May, however, only two of them were active. These are extra tropical storms, which bring rainfall over Northwest India. So the climate over northern fields remained generally dry after May 15.

• While there might be some temporary relief later in the future, June generally is expected to be hotter for the area with an increase of at least four-six heatwave days.

• The temperatures will stay above average and the downpour could be below-normal in northern and eastern parts of Northwest India where the monsoon will make its onset post June 15.