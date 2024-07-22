IMD Weather today: Red alert for severe rain in Gujarat, MP, Uttarakhand

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several Indian states will witness significant weather patterns due to a well-marked low-pressure area centred over interior Odisha and adjoining Chhattisgarh

The weather department predicts heavy rainfall in parts of Madhya Pradesh on July 22-23, isolated rainfall is likely to occur in Gujarat over the next three days, while other regions including Konkan and Goa will also witness heavy rainfall.

Some parts of Uttarakhand will also witness extremely heavy rainfall on July 22 with Himachal Pradesh expecting very heavy rainfall on July 22-23. Currently, the active monsoon lies in the south of its usual position and it is expected that it will shift northward in the next two days.

Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh

The IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in different parts of Himachal Pradesh. Several districts of Himachal Pradesh are expected to witness rainfall including Hamirpur (Sujanpur Tihra, Hamirpur), Bilaspur (Swarghat, Bilaspur), Chamba, Angra (Dharamsala, Jaysingpur), Mandi (Sarkaghat, Dharampur, Slapper, Kotli, Mandi, Sundernagar), Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Kullu.

Orange alert issued in Goa

An orange alert has been issued in Goa, predicting heavy rainfall in different regions along with strong winds in North Goa and South Goa from July 22 to 25. As per IMD, there will be some intermittent spells of rain, with winds at speeds of up to 50kmph on Monday. The IMD has forecasted the squally weather with wind speeds reaching 45 kmph to 55 kmph which can go up to 65 kmph and then likely along and off the north Maharashtra coast from July 22 to 24.

Delhi weather forecast

Delhi witnessed pleasant weather on Monday morning under cloudy skies. Light to moderate rain is also predicted in the region today and IMD issued a 'yellow alert' for the day. The maximum temperature for today, Monday, will be around 34 degrees which will reduce to 33 degrees Celsius by Tuesday. The temperature at night is also expected to drop significantly ranging between 26 to 27 degrees Celsius in the next two days.

Long week rain in Bengaluru

The Silicon city of India, Bengaluru, may witness a week-long rainfall with low temperatures. From July 23 to 25, the weather in the city will remain cloudy with light rain. The maximum temperature is expected to oscillate between 26 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius on these days. The city will receive rain on July 26 and July 27, the maximum temperature during that time will be around 26 degrees Celsius and the minimum will be 20 degrees Celsius.