Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

HC criticises illegal hawking, asks if stalls be allowed outside mantralaya

The Court also lamented the fact that the civic bodies and police authorities do not take any action on citizens' complaints against illegal hawkers

Bombay HC issues notices to Centre, Maharashtra over blocking of ITC

Last year, the high court had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the issue of illegal and unauthorised hawkers.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bombay High Court on Monday came down heavily on the police and civic authorities for their inability to find a solution for the illegal hawking menace and asked if vendors would be allowed to put up stalls outside the Mantralaya or the governor's house.
A division bench of Justices M S Sonka and Kamal Khata said if the issue of illegal hawkers and vendors was a recurring problem, a permanent solution is required, and the authorities cannot claim to be helpless.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The court said there must be a stop, and it cannot keep recurring blatantly.
It also lamented the fact that the civic bodies and police authorities do not take any action on citizens' complaints against illegal and unauthorised hawkers and vendors.
"You (authorities) want citizens to come and sit in court every day? This is sheer harassment of people. This is complete lawlessness. The corporation does not look into citizens' complaints, and the police do not. What should a common man do?" the court said.
"Those who want to abide by the law suffer. The entire state machinery has collapsed. Brazenly, these unauthorised hawkers come. Let this happen in front of the Mantralaya or the governor's house, then see how all this stops. You have all the security there," the bench said.
Last year, the high court had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the issue of illegal and unauthorised hawkers and vendors in the city.

More From This Section

NEET 2024: 'Education minister blamed everyone but himself', says Rahul

Monsoon session begins: PM Modi's address, economic survey; what to expect

LIVE: Supreme Court stays orders asking eateries on Kanwar Yatra route to disclose staff names

Zydus Lifesciences gets Mexican authority nod for cancer remedy biosimilar

Kanwar Yatra 2024: Know significance, routes and important guidelines

Last month, the court directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the police to file a detailed affidavit about their action against illegal hawkers and steps to prevent the problem.
On Monday, BMC counsel Anil Singh and government pleader Purnima Kantharia, appearing for the police, sought more time to file their affidavits.
Irked by this, the bench said this was a serious matter, and if the authorities cannot follow court orders, then the court should just close.
"Burn the midnight oil and file an affidavit within a week," the court said, posting the matter for further hearing on July 30.
The bench sarcastically also asked if the Army should be called in, as the police and civic authorities were unable to keep illegal hawkers and vendors at bay.
In its order last month, the court had noted that hawkers and street vendors have virtually taken over streets and bylanes, leaving no place for people to walk on footpaths.
It said in addition to haphazard parking, pedestrians were forced to navigate between unauthorised hawkers and haphazardly parked vehicles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Street vendors in rural, semi-urban areas to be under PM SVANidhi: Prez

Extreme heat causes income loss for 50% of Delhi street vendors: Study

PM SVANidhi scheme has restored dignity of street vendors: Hardeep Puri

Rising obesity a concern, healthier lifestyle must: Economic Survey

Budget 2024 Live Updates: Economic Survey predicts India's growth at 6.5-7% in FY25

Topics : Street vendors Bombay High Court Bombay HC BMC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayEconomic Survey 2024 LiveBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon