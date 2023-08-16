IMD Weather Update Today (Aug 16): Eight houses razed in Himachal yesterday

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the coming three to four days. The Met department also predicts rain in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, and isolated areas in Delhi, Gujarat, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.

According to the weather department, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to experience monsoon mayhem and heavy landslides in some of its regions in the coming five days.

IMD region-wise weather forecast and warnings

Northwest India

Isolated heavy rainfall, lighting, and thunderstorms are to occur in Himachal Pradesh on the 15th and 16th of August, Uttarakhand to face the situations on August 15 to 19, 2023.

In the other parts of Northwest India, thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur in the next five days.

East India

According to the IMD website, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely to occur in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Odisha in the next two to three days.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands may also witness wind speeds reaching 30 to 40 kmph, which may gust up to 50 kmph on the 15th and 16th of August 2023.

Northeast India

Several northeast regions like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura, too expect widespread rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning. Heavy rainfall in isolated parts may also occur.

Central, West & South India

The IMD website is also forecasting heavy rainfall in isolated places of Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana in the next two to three days.

Low rain is predicted in the remaining parts of these regions in the next five days.

Landslides in Himachal Pradesh

Eight houses and a slaughterhouse collapsed in a landslide in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, which trapped two people inside the debris. A day before yesterday, 16 people already lost their lives and the state is experiencing heavy cloudbursts and landslides in the region.