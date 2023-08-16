Mizoram polls 2023: Who is Zoramthanga? A look at the rebel-turned-leader

Since 2018, Zoramthanga has been serving as the fifth chief minister of Mizoram. The 79-year-old had also served as the Mizoram Chief Minister for two terms from 1998-2008. He is also the Mizo National Front (MNF) party president.



With Assembly elections set to take place in late 2023, here is a brief look at the political career of Zoramthanga.



Education



Zoramthanga entered primary school at Samthang in 1950 and finished his matriculation in 1961. He attended Imphal, Manipur, and completed pre-university college (PUC, equivalent to higher secondary) at Dhanamanjuri (D M) College of Arts in 1962. Zoramthanga graduated in 1966 with honours in English.

Zoramthanga joined the Mizo National Front movement in 1965 in his last year of college. Mizo National Front (MNF), led by the prolific Laldenga, had declared the independence of the Mizo district (now Mizoram) in undivided Assam against India, which led to a 20-year-long armed struggle.



Early years as a rebel

Also Read Mizoram Congress president asks all parties, NGOs to unite against BJP Mizoram polls 2023: BJP state unit dares Mizo National Front to leave NDA Mizoram polls 2023: Former footballer Lapekhlua to contest on ZPM ticket MP election: Congress MLA's demand for tribal CM heats up politics in state High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm NDA partner Mizoram's MNF to back oppn's no-confidence motion in Parliament Mizoram polls 2023: Former footballer Lapekhlua to contest on ZPM ticket Mizoram Congress president asks all parties, NGOs to unite against BJP Mizoram polls 2023: BJP state unit dares Mizo National Front to leave NDA Election Commission begins preparation for Mizoram Assembly elections 2023



After graduating from DM College in Manipur, he joined the Mizo National Front (MNF) movement. Laldenga had formed the Mizo National Famine Front as a civil society organisation to fight the great famine of 1959. Later, the organisation became known as the Mizo National Front and got involved in insurgency in the mid-'60s.



Zoramthanga was appointed Laldenga's secretary by the end of the 1960s. During this period, he also travelled with the party chief to Pakistan and Europe. Zoramthanga played a crucial role in the peace talks with the Indian government. In 1979, he became vice-president of the militant outfit.



Political trajectory



In 1990, when Laldenga passed away due to lung cancer, Zoramthanga became the President of the Mizo National Front. In the 1993 election, MNF lost to the Indian National Congress party, and he became the leader of the Opposition in the State assembly after winning from Champai for the third time.



With MNF winning the polls in 1998, Zoramthanga went on to become the chief minister for the first time. MNF won the assembly polls again in 2003, with Zoramthanga becoming chief minister for the second time. MNF lost the 2008 Assembly elections, managing to win only three seats. He lost from both Champhai North and Champhai South constituencies.



MNF and Zoramthanga again failed to stage a comeback in the 2013 election. In 2018 Assembly polls, his party won the majority and came to power. He was elected from the Aizawl East-I constituency and became the chief minister of Mizoram on 15 December 2018.



Zoramthanga's family



He married Roneihsangi on 2 February 1988. They have one son, Rothansiama, and a daughter, Milar. Zoramthanga is a member of the Mizoram Presbyterian Church.