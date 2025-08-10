Sunday, August 10, 2025 | 08:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / IMD yellow alert for Delhi, rain and thunderstorms likely till Aug 15

IMD yellow alert for Delhi, rain and thunderstorms likely till Aug 15

Delhi will see cloudy skies, thunderstorms, and light to moderate rain till August 15, the IMD has forecast, as the city recorded its coldest August day in over a decade

Delhi Rains, Rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 8:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi on Sunday, forecasting generally cloudy skies, lightning, and thunderstorms in the afternoon, with light to moderate rainfall later in the day.
 
The minimum daytime temperature is expected to range between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to remain near 28 to 30 degrees Celsius.
 

Delhi records coldest August day since 2011 

The national capital recorded its coldest day in August in at least 14 years on Saturday, with the maximum temperature reaching only 26.4 degrees Celsius — 7.8 degrees Celsius below normal — after continuous rainfall throughout the day.
 
 
IMD data available since 2011 shows the previous lowest maximum temperature in August was 27.9 degrees Celsius in 2012. 

Heavy rain, traffic chaos, and waterlogging 

Rain began late on Friday night and continued through Saturday. Heavy showers early in the morning caused traffic disruptions and waterlogging in several parts of the city.
 
Localities such as RK Puram, Dwarka, Shastri Bhawan, Kidwai Nagar, and Moti Bagh received heavy downpours. Panchkuian Marg, Mathura Road, and Minto Road saw severe waterlogging in the early hours.
 

Weekly weather forecast for Delhi 

The IMD has forecast light rainfall in Delhi till 15 August, with a partly cloudy sky and a possibility of very light to light rain or thundershowers throughout the week.

Air quality remains satisfactory 

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 67 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
Across the NCR, air quality was also in the ‘satisfactory’ range. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 81 at 4 pm on August 9. Gurugram recorded an AQI of 54, Noida 80, Greater Noida 128, and Ghaziabad 95.
 
AQI categories (CPCB classification)
0–50: Good
51–100: Satisfactory
101–200: Moderate
201–300: Poor
301–400: Very Poor
401–500: Severe
     

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 8:16 AM IST

