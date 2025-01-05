Business Standard

Sunday, January 05, 2025 | 06:28 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Important to have developed panchayats for developed India: Pradhan

Important to have developed panchayats for developed India: Pradhan

He further emphasized that the strengthening of the Panchayati Raj system in Sambalpur aligns with the larger vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote decentralized development

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the state-of-the-art 'MBS Spices Industry' at Gangapur in Odisha's Ganjam district. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday highlighted the importance of strengthening panchayats for a developed India and emphasised that the state's efforts are in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for empowering local governance.

Speaking about the ongoing initiatives in Sambalpur district, Pradhan mentioned that the state government is actively conducting capacity-building programs for the 138 panchayats in the area to empower local bodies and enhance their governance capabilities.

"For a developed India, it is very important to have developed panchayats. There are 138 panchayats in our Sambalpur district for which the state government is conducting capacity-building programmes. To fulfil the dream of the Prime Minister, the Panchayati Raj system of Sambalpur district is being strengthened," Pradhan told ANI.

 

He further emphasized that the strengthening of the Panchayati Raj system in Sambalpur aligns with the larger vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote decentralized development across the country.

These capacity-building programs aim to equip panchayat representatives with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively manage local governance, ensuring that development reaches the grassroots level.

Also Read

delhi university, education, DU

DU to distribute laptops, tablets to orphaned, visually impaired students

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

Cong hated Ambedkar, included his shameful cartoon in NCERT books: Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

NTA to conduct only higher education entrance exams from 2025: Pradhan

students, student, School students

NCERT textbooks to get cheaper next year as printing capacity triples

Dharmendra Pradhan

NEET in online or pen-paper mode: Decision expected soon, says Pradhan

Earlier last month, Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the state-of-the-art 'MBS Spices Industry' at Gangapur in Odisha's Ganjam district.

"The factory will play a crucial role in taking the rural economy forward and skilled people of Ganjam will work in the home district instead of going out for employment," Pradhan had said after the inaugural ceremony.

In a post on X, he said, "Inaugurated the state-of-the-art 'MBS Spice Factory', established in Gangpur, Ganjam district. This factory will play a major role in taking the rural economy forward. Skilled people of Ganjam district will work here instead of going out for employment.  With the establishment of this factory, farmers will be able to get fair prices for agricultural products produced in the local area, especially the raw materials required for spices.  As we move forward to realize the vision of a developed Odisha and a developed India, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the establishment of this factory is a welcome step in that direction.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Helicopter Crash, Pune Helicopter Crash

LIVE: Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashes at Porbandar airport, 3 killed

VK Saxena

Delhi L-G VK Saxena relaxes job criteria for 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims

Bhopal gas tragedy

Bhopal gas tragedy waste: Site inspection clears missing container rumour

Railways

PM Modi to virtually inaugurate Jammu's new railway division on Monday

Mukesh Chandrakar

Chhattisgarh journalist killed after report on corruption: All we know

Topics : Dharmendra Pradhan gram panchayat panchayats India's development

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon