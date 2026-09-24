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Home / India News / Incentives given for 862K tonnes green hydrogen production capacity: Joshi

Incentives given for 862K tonnes green hydrogen production capacity: Joshi

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that incentives have been awarded for 862K tonnes per annum of green hydrogen production and 3,000 MW per annum of domestic electrolyser manufacturing capacity so far

Pralhad Joshi, Pralhad

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Pralhad Joshi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 11:54 PM IST

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Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said that incentives have been awarded for 8.62 lakh tonnes per annum of green hydrogen production and 3,000 MW per annum of domestic electrolyser manufacturing capacity so far.

The Minister for New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has also said that green hydrogen production capacities of 30 kilotonnes per annum (KTPA) have been awarded to refineries, according to a statement issued by S&P Global Energy.

Under the national green hydrogen mission with an outlay of about Rs 19,744 crore, the SIGHT program incentives have been awarded for around 8.62 lakh tons per annum of green hydrogen production and 3000 MW per annum of domestic electrolyser manufacturing, the minister said, addressing Horizons Clean Energy Expansion India 2026, organised by S&P Global Energy.

 

"This will help create a domestic market for green hydrogen, reduce independence on imported fossil fuels and strengthen our energy security," Joshi said.

The lowest bid for the green ammonia was Rs 49.75/kg while green hydrogen was discovered at Rs 279/kg, Joshi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Pralhad Joshi hydrogen renewable energy

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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 11:54 PM IST