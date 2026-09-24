Incentives given for 862K tonnes green hydrogen production capacity: Joshi

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said that incentives have been awarded for 8.62 lakh tonnes per annum of green hydrogen production and 3,000 MW per annum of domestic electrolyser manufacturing capacity so far.

The Minister for New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has also said that green hydrogen production capacities of 30 kilotonnes per annum (KTPA) have been awarded to refineries, according to a statement issued by S&P Global Energy.

Under the national green hydrogen mission with an outlay of about Rs 19,744 crore, the SIGHT program incentives have been awarded for around 8.62 lakh tons per annum of green hydrogen production and 3000 MW per annum of domestic electrolyser manufacturing, the minister said, addressing Horizons Clean Energy Expansion India 2026, organised by S&P Global Energy.

"This will help create a domestic market for green hydrogen, reduce independence on imported fossil fuels and strengthen our energy security," Joshi said.

The lowest bid for the green ammonia was Rs 49.75/kg while green hydrogen was discovered at Rs 279/kg, Joshi said.