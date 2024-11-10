Business Standard
Home / India News / Odisha to implement NEP 2020 in universities from current academic year

Odisha to implement NEP 2020 in universities from current academic year

In accordance with the NEP, four-year undergraduate programmes will be started, replacing the regular three-year courses

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, aiming to bring many reforms in the state's education system | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Odisha government will implement the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, in all state-run universities and affiliated colleges from the current academic year, a statement said.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, aiming to bring many reforms in the state's education system, it said.

In accordance with the NEP, four-year undergraduate programmes will be started, replacing the regular three-year courses. A student can earn a certificate, diploma, degree and degree with honours after completion of each year in the four-year programme, it added.

The state government has developed a credit framework on the basis of guidelines set by the University Grants Commission (UGC), under which, the students can involve themselves in skill development, internship, community service and extra-curricular activities, NCC and NSS to earn credits, the statement said.

 

It will help students to choose their subjects on their own and complete their degree course within seven years with the option of multiple entries and exits from their institution, it said.

The government has also taken steps to make the higher education system more qualitative, autonomous and inclusive as per the NEP 2020.

More From This Section

Amit Shah, Home Minister

LIVE news: Amit Shah releases BJP's poll manifesto for Maharashtra Assembly elections

The net income from Waqf properties -- which in turn is used for the welfare of the Muslim community -- has seen a sharp 99 per cent fall over five years between 2019-20 and 2023-24. It is despite an increase in the number of properties registered un

Waqf row: K'taka govt warns officials issuing eviction notice to farmers

air pollution, AQI

Smog engulfs Delhi as AQI remains 'very poor'; Noida slightly better

Tripura CM, Chief minister, Manik Saha

Govt will not tolerate any unrest in name of religion: Tripura CM Saha

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to inaugurate 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' in Bihar's Jamui on Nov 15

The NEP has been designed to promote research and innovation through various schemes, practical-based learning and skill development through internships in industry. The courses will be more employment-oriented and fulfil the requirements of industry, the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The government has approved two skill development courses, 112 multi-disciplinary courses, 14 vocational courses, 56 value-added courses and 84 skill development courses along with the detailed model syllabus for 40 core undergraduate degree courses, it said.

Also Read

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

Odisha govt approves investment of Rs 3,353 crore in various sectors

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

Odisha govt disburses Rs 423 cr to districts affected by Cyclone Dana

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

Give 3 months' advance rice quota to beneficiaries: Odisha CM to officials

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

Power yet to be restored in 50K cyclone-hit households in Odisha: CM Majhi

PremiumOdisha govt claims to have achieved its zero-casualty goal after Cyclone Dana hit the state's coast last week

25 years since 1999 Super Cyclone: Odisha's journey from ruin to resilience

Topics : Odisha government Odisha cabinet New national education policy national education policy Indian education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon