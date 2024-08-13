Some people unable to digest India's fast pace of development: VP Dhankhar

The vice president said he had no doubt in his mind that today every Indian shall resolve to subdue forces inimical to the country | (Photo: PTI)

In an apparent swipe at the opposition over its demand for a JPC probe into Hindenburg Research's allegations, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said India is developing at a "nuclear speed" but some people want to "bring instability", and are take randomly surfaced issues as authentic. The remarks came as the opposition stepped up its attack on the government over Hindenburg's allegations against SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch, with the Congress warning of a nationwide stir if a JPC probe is not initiated. The BJP has dismissed the demand as a "sham" aimed at undermining the Indian economy



Dhankhar, who flagged off a 'Tiranga Bike Rally' from Bharat Mandapam, as part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, said in his address that "Fellow citizens, our pace of development is such that we are moving ahead at a nuclear speed. Some people are unable to digest it, they want to bring obstruction and instability". Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"They think that if India keeps moving at this place them it will definitely become a 'Vishwa Guru'. Those who bring obstruction, such people take randomly surfaced issues as authentic," he said.

"I caution the nation, I urge the citizens to be extremely alert at such forces, sinister forces, with pernicious designs. Their only motive being to destabilise Bharat, so that our progress is impeded," the vice president said.

Dhankhar asserted that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign shows the country's commitment towards 'Viksit Bharat' and indicates that this century is "India's century".

The vice president said he had no doubt in his mind that today every Indian shall resolve to subdue forces inimical to the country.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign inspires Indians to unite to render ineffective the inimical forces, he said.

"I appeal to all fellow citizens that in all conditions and circumstances, country's interest should be above the interests of an individual, politics and society. Be united to defeat enemies of our nation who cannot stomach our unprecedented rise and development," Dhankhar said, adding, one should guide and handhold such people and their knowledge be augmented and they be introduced to the Indian culture.

The bike rally, which started from the Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, ended at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, passing through India Gate.

The third edition of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is being celebrated from August 9 to 15 to mark the 78th Independence Day.

"We are no longer a nation with potential or a promise. We are a nation today on the rise as never before. Our rise is unstoppable. Our rise will make us a developed nation by 2047 when we celebrate the centenary of our Independence," the vice president said.

"I appeal to every 'Bharatiya', you are an important stakeholder in this marathon march and this bike rally which I am privileged to flag is one of its parts. It will happen all over the country and this will gain momentum year by year," he added.

Dhankhar ended his speech by exhorting people to take part in this campaign, and said unfurl this flag with pride and resolve that its pride, prestige and glory shall keep increasing, and that the tricolour shall fly high in all situations.

Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kiren Rijiju and Mansukh Mandaviya were also present on the dais.

The campaign was started under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in 2022 and it has grown into a people's movement, Shekhawat said.