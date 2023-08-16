Confirmation

India a key player in maintaining the multilateral system: Ruchira Kamboj

She highlighted New Delhi's 'thriving democracy' and significant contribution to the UN and said that India is a key player in maintaining the multilateral system

India's Permanent UN Representative Ruchira Kamboj

File photo of India's Permanent UN Representative Ruchira Kamboj

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 7:35 AM IST
Listen to This Article

On the occasion of the 77th Indian Independence Day, India's permanent representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj extended her wishes and invited the global organisation to join them to build upon India's enduring legacy.
"Namaskar, wishing you all a joyful 77th Independence Day. It is an immense honour as India's representative at the United Nations, an institution that has witnessed our nation's significant contribution over the years. With a thriving democracy and one-sixth of the world's population, India is a key player in maintaining the multilateral system," she said in a video posted by Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations on Twitter.
She highlighted New Delhi's 'thriving democracy' and significant contribution to the UN and said that India is a key player in maintaining the multilateral system.
She added, "As we mark the 77th milestone, I warmly invite you to join me and my team here at the Permanent Mission of India in New York, as we continue to build upon India's enduring legacy and collaborate with fellow member states for a better future within the United Nations. Jai Hind".
Meanwhile, the 77h Independence Day was celebrated across India with full enthusiasm and a vibrant showcase of culture and diversity.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort for the 10th successive time

PM Modi's address highlighted a range of achievements over the past years, reflecting India's progress in multiple sectors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 7:35 AM IST

