India achieves nuclear milestone as 500 MW PFBR attains criticality

The development significantly enhances the utilisation of nuclear fuel resources and enables the country to extract far greater energy from its limited uranium reserves while also preparing for large-scale use of thorium in the future.

With the achievement of first criticality, India moves closer to realising the full potential of its three-stage nuclear power programme. Achieving the milestone also demonstrates the strength of India’s indigenous design, engineering and manufacturing ecosystem.

"Fast breeder technology forms the vital bridge between the current fleet of pressurised heavy water reactors and the future deployment of thorium-based reactors, leveraging the country’s abundant thorium resources for long-term clean energy generation," the DAE said in a statement.

Fast Breeder Reactors are a cornerstone of India’s long-term nuclear strategy. Unlike conventional thermal reactors, the PFBR uses uranium-plutonium mixed oxide (MOX) fuel. The core of the PFBR is surrounded by a blanket of uranium-238.

Fast neutrons convert fertile uranium-238 into fissile plutonium-239, enabling the reactor to produce more fuel than it consumes. The reactor is designed to eventually use thorium-232 in the blanket. Through transmutation, thorium-232 will be converted into uranium-233, which will fuel the third stage of India’s nuclear power programme.

The reactor incorporates advanced safety systems, high-temperature liquid sodium coolant technology, and a closed fuel cycle approach that enables recycling of nuclear materials, thereby improving sustainability and reducing waste. Beyond energy generation, the fast breeder programme strengthens India's strategic capabilities in nuclear fuel cycle technologies, advanced materials, reactor physics and large-scale engineering. As India continues to expand clean energy, fast breeder reactors will play a crucial role in delivering reliable, low-carbon, base-load power with higher thermal efficiency.

Anil Kakodkar, former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission of India and ex-director, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), called the development "historic" in terms of energy technology-related progress in India. “We need adequate base-load power in the form of clean energy and, most importantly, we need those resources to be available within our landmass. So nuclear energy, and particularly thorium, is the energy source that really qualifies for this,” he told Business Standard.

He highlighted that PFBR is a difficult nuclear technology and India is the only country after Russia which has built an operating system of this size. “It is a major development which will help India's energy security and, more importantly, energy independence going forward,” he said.

The technology development and design of the PFBR was indigenously carried out by Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) under the Department of Atomic Energy. It was built and commissioned by Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Ltd (BHAVINI), a PSU under DAE.

“In other reactors, we use different kinds of heavy water or natural water for cooling. With a sodium-cooled reactor, we can take heat up to about 500 degrees Celsius and remove it. This will enable future reactors to work on less consumption of water," said VK Saraswat, member, NITI Aayog. The criticality was achieved in the presence of Ajit Kumar Mohanty, secretary, DAE and chairman, Atomic Energy Commission (AEC); Sreekumar G Pillai, director, IGCAR; Allu Ananth, CMD-in-charge, BHAVINI; and K V Suresh Kumar, former CMD, BHAVINI and Homi Sethna Chair. The criticality was achieved after meeting all the stipulations of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), which had issued clearance after a rigorous review of the safety of the plant systems.

RK Singh, nuclear scientist, said, “Now that PFBR has achieved criticality, India is entering the replication phase, with FBR-1 and FBR-2 already planned at Kalpakkam. Policy push and commercial deployment can accelerate in the 2030s. By 2040–2050, fast reactors can contribute significantly to base-load clean power and enable a closed fuel cycle, meaning a near-zero waste paradigm."

1. India designed, constructed and commissioned a large-scale sodium-cooled fast reactor indigenously.

2. High-temperature liquid sodium systems with stringent leak-tightness requirements have been implemented.