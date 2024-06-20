Business Standard
NIA arrests key operative linked with Canada-based Khalistani terrorist

A key operative linked with a Canada-based Khalistani terrorist was on Thursday arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) during its multi-state searches.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 10:53 PM IST

The accused, identified as Jaspreet Singh, was held from Ferozepur district in Punjab, the NIA said in a statement.
The probe agency seized one 32 bore revolver, 69 cartridges of various bores, 100 gm heroin, 100 gm opium, Rs 2,20,500 cash and various digital devices from Jaspreet, who was found to be associated with foreign based terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa, it said.
"Cracking down on proscribed terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), the NIA on Thursday conducted multi-state searches and arrested a key operative linked with designated terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa," the statement said.
Premises connected with 10 suspects were searched on Thursday by the NIA teams across Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab, leading to the arrest of Jaspreet, it added.
NIA had registered a case on July 10 last year and investigations had revealed the involvement of Landa in terror conspiracies of the banned Khalistani terrorist organisation.
In addition to terror conspiracies, NIA found evidence of smuggling and supply of arms and ammunition across international borders and inter-state boundaries by these terrorists.
They were also found to be involved in transferring funds to their associates through various channels for carrying out terrorist acts, the statement said.

Topics : NIA National Investigation Agency NIA Canada Khalistan movement

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 10:53 PM IST

