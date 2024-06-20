Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Preliminary report on Kanchanjunga train crash blames goods train crew

The majority opinion held that the accident may have occurred due to non-following of rules regarding passing automatic signals at danger position and possible excessive speed of the goods train

Train collision, Kolkata Train accident, Train accident

Shreya Jai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 10:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Initial findings of officials present at the site of the Kanchanjunga Express accident suggest that the loco pilot and crew of the goods train that rear-ended the passenger train were at fault for the crash, according to a joint observation note by six officials.

The observation note is a standard procedure after any train accident and does not amount to a probe, railway officials clarified. The official investigation is being undertaken by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The accident, which took place near the New Jalpaiguri station, killed nine and injured 41 people, including the guard of the Kanchanjunga Express and the loco pilot of the goods train behind, after it crashed into the Kanchanjunga Express, damaging two parcel coaches, in the absence of which the accident could have had a more dire impact.

While five officials placed the primary responsibility for the crash on the loco pilot, assistant loco pilot, and train manager of the container train, a dissenting note by an official said that since there was a signal failure on all automatic and semi-automatic signals, the section should have been treated as an absolute block section.

Under the absolute block system, no train can be allowed to enter a section until the preceding train has fully exited the section.

No secondary responsibility was identified by the on-ground officials in their observation note, officials aware of the matter said.

The majority opinion held that the accident may have occurred due to non-following of rules regarding passing automatic signals at danger position and possible excessive speed of the goods train at the time of the collision.

Earlier, railway board chairman and chief executive officer Jaya Varma Sinha had said that the loco pilot, Anil Kumar, had disregarded the signal, and railway unions had objected to her statement claiming it was premature.

Meanwhile, the eastern railway had issued a circular in which it said that the zone would no longer issue T/A 912 memos to loco pilots until further orders. However, late on Thursday night, the zonal railway announced that the order had been issued erroneously and it had withdrawn it.

A T/A 912 is issued when automatic signal systems fail on a particular route for a number of reasons. Since the system is failsafe, the signal turns red, and the station master manually allows trains to pass, albeit at a restricted speed.

Topics : Train Accident train Railway Board

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 10:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVEUGC NET 2024 Exam LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon