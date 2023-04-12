India continues to retain FAA IASA Category 1 ranking, says DGCA

FAA under its International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) programme determines whether a country's oversight of its air carriers that operate or seek to operate, into the US or codeshare with a US air carrier complies with safety standards established by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has informed Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday that India meets the international standards for aviation safety oversight of the Chicago Convention & its Annexes, and continues to retain FAA IASA Category 1 status.