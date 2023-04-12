Indian Newspaper Society urges govt to withdraw IT Amendment Rules 2023

It said in the statement, "The Indian Newspaper Society is constrained to state that the new rules would have the effect of the Government or its designated agency enjoying absolute power to determine what is fake or not, in respect of its own work, and order it to be taken down. Such power is seen to be arbitrary, as it is exercised without hearing the parties, and thus a violation of all principles of natural justice and has the effect of the complainant acting as the Judge."

Indian Newspaper Society (INS) on Wednesday said in a statement that it is deeply disturbed by the newly notified Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2023 (IT Amendment Rules, 2023) issued by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology on April 6. It has urged the government to withdraw the notification and hold consultations with stakeholders such as media organisations and press bodies before releasing with any notification having serious implications on media and its credibility.