Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 04:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India-EFTA trade pact to boost stable, predictable business ties: Goyal

India-EFTA trade pact to boost stable, predictable business ties: Goyal

Under the pact, India has received an investment commitment of USD 100 billion in 15 years from the grouping while allowing several products such as Swiss watches, chocolates

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

The European Free Trade Association (EFTA) members are Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bern
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the four-nation European bloc EFTA will bring stability, predictability and continuity to businesses in the regions, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

He said while India provides huge market and skilled professionals, Switzerland has advanced manufacturing capabilities.

The two sides signed the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) on March 10, 2024.

Under the pact, India has received an investment commitment of USD 100 billion in 15 years from the grouping while allowing several products such as Swiss watches, chocolates, and cut and polished diamonds at lower or zero duties.

 

The European Free Trade Association (EFTA) members are Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

Also Read

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

No declining trend in FDI, India seeing renewed inflows: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Govt may start scheme to help MSME exporters register in new markets: Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India-EFTA trade pact expected to come into effect from Sept 2024: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

Goyal to meet Swiss, Swedish biz leaders, to discuss trade, investments

Piyush Goyal, David Lammy

Had a fruitful meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy: Piyush Goyal

"The agreement will give stability, predictability and continuity in the partnership," Goyal said here while addressing businesses of both regions.

The agreement is expected to be operationalised from October.

He added that India has concluded the ratification process of the pact.

The minister also urged companies of both sides to take advantage of this relationship and promote trade and investments.

He also suggested a reciprocal system to provide certification services.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Armed Man, Armed Person, Criminal, Peroson with Gun, Thief

LIVE news updates: 8 dead in school shooting in Austrian city of Graz

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court sets aside Delhi HC order of disqualifying NCISMC chairperson

gavel law cases

Karnataka HC denies interim relief to RCB's Sosale in stampede case

Enforcement Directorate

ED seizes ₹100 cr in Muda land case, dummy owners linked to officials

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Gadkari announces plans for aerial pods, e-buses to ease traffic woes

Topics : Piyush Goyal India EFTA trade India trade policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRaj Shamani PodcastDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon