Karnataka HC denies interim relief to RCB's Sosale in stampede case

Nikhil Sosale, who was arrested on June 6 by the Central Crime Branch, questioned the legality of his arrest, alleging that the action by the police was influenced by political directives

Sosale’s counsel questioned how the CCB became involved in the investigation when the Crime Investigation Department (CID) had been tasked with probing the stampede | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday denied interim relief to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) marketing head Nikhil Sosale in connection with the June 4 stampede at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium that left 11 people dead and over 50 injured.
 
Sosale, who was arrested on June 6 by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), challenged the legality of his arrest, alleging that the police action was politically motivated. According to a report by LiveLaw, Sosale maintained that there was no material evidence against him and that his name was not even mentioned in the FIR registered in the case.
 
Appearing for the petitioner, Senior Advocate Sandesh Chouta argued that the Supreme Court has ruled that an individual cannot be detained if the arrest is found to be unlawful. 
 
 

Court examines role of CCB in arrest

 
During the hearing, the High Court observed, “CCB, notwithstanding being superior to this officer of Cubbon Park, did not have power to arrest in view of Sec 55.”

Sosale’s counsel questioned how the CCB became involved in the investigation when the Crime Investigation Department (CID) had been tasked with probing the stampede. “CCB is not a police station but is said to be a superior officer in rank, as per a notification. They argue that CCB can conduct an investigation,” the lawyer said.
 
The court further remarked that it was too early to determine whether an RCB social media post played a role in the deadly stampede. The observation came during a separate plea filed by RCB and event management firm DNA Entertainment, seeking to quash the FIR lodged against them. 
 

Arrests and political fallout

 
Sosale was arrested along with three others, including employees of DNA Entertainment. The arrests followed a directive from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who had ordered the Director General of Police and the Inspector General to take immediate action against officials from RCB, DNA Entertainment, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).
 
Siddaramaiah had stated that there appeared to be “irresponsibility” and “carelessness” on the part of the organisers, warranting legal action.
 
The High Court has listed the matter for further hearing on June 11.

Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Stampede Death toll

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

