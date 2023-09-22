close
Sensex (0.13%)
66315.73 + 85.49
Nifty (0.03%)
19749.25 + 6.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.18%)
40111.40 -73.45
Nifty Smallcap (-0.18%)
5718.40 -10.35
Nifty Bank (0.52%)
44857.60 + 233.75
Heatmap

India ensured concerns of Global south were placed in G20 agenda: MEA

It further appreciated the efforts of the co-facilitators Namibia and Germany for the Summit of the Future, as it unfolds

G20, G20 India

Welcoming SOTF's aim to deliver a Global Digital Compact to minimize any digital divide, the statement added that India sees more than 10 billion digital transactions a month | Photo: PTI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 11:13 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's Presidency has ensured that the concerns of the Global South were placed in the G20 Agenda, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) asserted in a statement at the Summit of the Future (SOTF) Preparatory Ministerial Meeting on Friday.
"The New Delhi Leaders Declaration has covered the FIVE key chapters identified for the Scope of the Summit of the Future. On International Peace and Security, it calls on all states to uphold principles of international law, including respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty in the spirit of One Earth, One Family and One Future. We are confident that the G20 Leaders Declaration will be furthered by the SOTF," the statement said.
It further appreciated the efforts of the co-facilitators Namibia and Germany for the Summit of the Future, as it unfolds.
Welcoming SOTF's aim to deliver a Global Digital Compact to minimize any digital divide, the statement added that India sees more than 10 billion digital transactions a month.
"We see Digital Infrastructure as Public, a Global Good, and a Global Common! We have a lot to offer," it added.
The statement further said, "The COVID pandemic and the Ukraine conflict between them are upending our multilateral system. Climate finance, double standards on countering terrorism and myopic selectivity in SDG priorities need fixing."

Also Read

India, Canada share vision for peaceful, stable Indo-Pacific region

India, Canada agree to enhance commercial ties, discuss regional issues

MEA's budget insufficient despite India's ambitions for influence: Rpt

Situation in Sudan tense; focusing on safety of Indians, says MEA

Global south a victim of several challenges, impacting lives: Jaishankar

DU Student's Union election campaigning ends, voting on September 22

Delimitation poor excuse for postponement of women's quota Bill: Jairam

BJP MP Sushil Modi hails passage of Women's Quota Bill, calls it 'historic'

IAF considering induction of six additional Netra early-warning aircraft

Tremendous way to start new Parliament, says MoS IT on Women's Quota Bill

It also urged to increase stakeholders ship and enhance the effectiveness and credibility of multilateralism so that people do not lose hope.
"The Summit of the Future will be judged on its delivery of reformed multilateralism. It cannot be a Summit of the Past," it added.
Topics : G20 summit India Ministry of External Affairs

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesAsian Games 2023 Live UpdatesStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveWorld Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveParineeti-Raghav Chadha weddingGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Schedule tTdayUS Federal Reserve Rates

Companies News

GAIL issues tender to buy 1 LNG cargo for October delivery: ReportsNvidia CEO touts India as major AI market in a bid to hedge China risks

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Law Minister Meghwal to move Advocate Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha todaySpecial session LIVE: Women's Reservation Bill to be brought in Rajya Sabha

Economy News

Brands seeing increased opportunities to tap into Tier-2, Tier-3 citiesIndia counting on potash supplies despite diplomatic row with Canada
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon