Business Standard
Home / India News / India fastest growing economy under PM; Maha to be its backbone: Fadnavis

India fastest growing economy under PM; Maha to be its backbone: Fadnavis

Besides pushing for infrastructure growth, Fadnavis said, the government is working in the field of green energy and water conservation in the state

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said India has become the fastest-growing economy in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which he said encompasses speed, transparency and inclusivity.

Addressing the World Hindu Economic Forum here, Fadnavis said "Modi's Hindu growth rate model" will show a new direction to the world while it becomes the fastest-growing economy. Hindu rate of growth points to India's slow economic growth between the 1950s and 1980s.

Maharashtra too aspires to be a part of this growth story and be a trillion dollar economy by 2028, he said.

Besides pushing for infrastructure growth, Fadnavis said, the government is working in the field of green energy and water conservation in the state.

 

He called technology inclusive and said it plays an important role in development.

Fadnavis said PM Modi believes in sustainable development and has worked towards cultural and social progress apart from focussing on economics.

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE: SC grants conditional bail to ex-Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in cash-for-job scam

Parliament

Parliament LIVE: Constitution is the expression of our civilisational values, says Rajnath Singh

Fog, New Delhi Fog

IMD weather today: Dense fog in Delhi-NCR, rain in Puducherry and more

Martyrs of Parliament attack

Lok Sabha pays tribute to martyrs of 2001 terror attack on Parliament

Supreme Court, SC

SC refuses to entertain Cong's plea against non-disqualification of 8 MLAs

He expressed confidence that India will become an economic powerhouse with Maharashtra as its spine.

The CM said Mumbai will become the country's fintech capital in the coming years.

He lauded the World Hindu Economic Forum for giving a development vision based on Hindu ethos in the economic and social sectors.

Fadnavis said that the Western world believes in survival of the fittest', but according to Hindu ethos, everyone who is born will live, and society will ensure this happens.

He said India's progress and development are not born out of suppression and colonialism. We didn't invade and loot (anyone) but grew on our own strength, he said.

According to the World Hindu Economic Forum, it aims to bring together financially successful elements within Hindu society such as traders, technocrats and industrialists along with economists and thinkers for sharing of experience, expertise and resources. It will be held in the city from December 13 to December 15.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis in Delhi to finalise cabinet, Shinde missing

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis calls on President Murmu, Vice President Dhankhar

Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra cabinet expansion likely by Dec 14, Fadnavis to meet PM Modi

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

BEST bus crash: CM Fadanvis announces Rs 5 lakhs ex-gratia to deceased kin

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader EknathShinde with Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis (left) of the BJP leader and AjitPawar (right) of the NCP, after the Mahayuti's landslide victory in the Assembly polls. The alliance regained as many as 1

5 days in office, Mahayuti govt wins confidence vote in state Assembly

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Narendra Modi Maharashtra Maharashtra government Modi govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodaySai Life Sciences IPOToss The Coin IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon