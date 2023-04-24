close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India, Guyana forming a partnership fit for contemporary era: Jaishankar

India and Guyana are forging a partnership that is fit for the purpose of the contemporary era, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said while addressing the Indian community here.

Press Trust of India Georgetown
S Jaishankar, EAM S Jaishankar

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 10:09 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India and Guyana are forging a partnership that is fit for the purpose of the contemporary era, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said while addressing the Indian community here.

Jaishankar, who is on his first visit to Guyana, also apprised the Indian community of his discussions with the Guyanese leadership and the two countries' common resolve to upgrade the level of their partnership.

"Delighted to interact with the Indian community today evening in Guyana. Thank Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and Speaker Manzoor Nadir for joining us. Conveyed that we are forging a partnership that is fit for purpose for the contemporary era," he tweeted after addressing the diaspora on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, he met Guyanese service officers who had undergone training in India.

Jaishankar also joined President of Guyana Irfaan Ali at the commissioning of the India-made ferry MV MA Lisha.

"MA Lisha means friendship. The ferry made by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers in Kolkata is its practical expression. This ferry would significantly enhance connectivity within Guyana. It will provide mobility and economic opportunities for distant hinterlands," he said.

Also Read

S Jaishankar reaches Guyana on 3-day visit, receives warm welcome

Jaishankar's 4-nation visit to Central and Latin America begins today

Relations with Indian diaspora bolstered due to Sushma Swaraj: Jaishankar

Jaishankar meets Guyana PM; discusses energy sector, disaster resilience

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on four-nation visit from Apr 21 to 29

Indian not allowed to bring pregnant Sudanese wife home, cries for help

PM to take part in National Panchayati Raj Day event in Madhya Pradesh

Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi to interact with sugarcane farmers

Elections can happen any time, we are prepared, says Uddhav Thackeray

Top headlines: FM on Q4 growth momentum, Reliance Cap lenders meet & more

"Visited the evocative monument to Indian arrival in Berbice, Guyana. Shared my admiration of their endeavours and successes with the diaspora. Thank Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Charles Ramson Jr. for joining," he said in another tweet.

Jaishankar paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial and planted a tree for the India-Guyana friendship.

He said Gandhiji's message for climate consciousness was universal and timeless.

Jaishankar also joined the diaspora at the Ram Krishna Dharmik Mandir here for morning prayers and thanked Minister of Human Services Vindhya Vasini Persaud for participating in it.

"So glad to see how traditions, heritage and customs are being maintained," he said.

Jaishankar co-chaired the 4th India-CARICOM ministerial meeting with his Jamaican counterpart Kaminaj Smith in Georgetown on Friday.

He met Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York on Thursday before embarking on a nine-day trip to Guyana, Panama, Colombia and the Dominican Republic on Friday, his first visit as the external affairs minister to these Latin American countries and the Caribbean.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India S Jaishankar

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 10:09 AM IST

Latest News

View More

India, Guyana forming a partnership fit for contemporary era: Jaishankar

S Jaishankar, EAM S Jaishankar
2 min read

Indian not allowed to bring pregnant Sudanese wife home, cries for help

Sudan clashes, Sudan
3 min read
Premium

Paediatricians bat for Covid-19 vaccine for children as cases rise

Covid vaccine, Covid booster
4 min read

IndusInd Bank to Persistent Systems: Q4 results to watch out for today

The numbers don’t look better if lenders and insurance companies are excluded from the sample
3 min read

Despite dip in sales, India's clothing market expands 15% on price hike

Textile industry, Tiruppur
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Govt likely to announce retail trade policy, accident insurance scheme soon

trade policy
2 min read

Amritpal Singh arrested, sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail amid tight security

(File Photo) Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh as police launch an operation to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, on Saturday.
4 min read

Centre to release new Rs 100 coin to mark 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Narendra Modi
2 min read

Bar council passes resolution against recognition to same-sex marriage

Winds of change, waves of progress
3 min read

South African cheetah, Uday, translocated to Kuno National Park dies

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon