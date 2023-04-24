India, Guyana forming a partnership fit for contemporary era: Jaishankar

India and Guyana are forging a partnership that is fit for the purpose of the contemporary era, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said while addressing the Indian community here.

Jaishankar, who is on his first visit to Guyana, also apprised the Indian community of his discussions with the Guyanese leadership and the two countries' common resolve to upgrade the level of their partnership.

"Delighted to interact with the Indian community today evening in Guyana. Thank Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and Speaker Manzoor Nadir for joining us. Conveyed that we are forging a partnership that is fit for purpose for the contemporary era," he tweeted after addressing the diaspora on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, he met Guyanese service officers who had undergone training in India.

Jaishankar also joined President of Guyana Irfaan Ali at the commissioning of the India-made ferry MV MA Lisha.

"MA Lisha means friendship. The ferry made by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers in Kolkata is its practical expression. This ferry would significantly enhance connectivity within Guyana. It will provide mobility and economic opportunities for distant hinterlands," he said.

"Visited the evocative monument to Indian arrival in Berbice, Guyana. Shared my admiration of their endeavours and successes with the diaspora. Thank Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Charles Ramson Jr. for joining," he said in another tweet.

Jaishankar paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial and planted a tree for the India-Guyana friendship.

He said Gandhiji's message for climate consciousness was universal and timeless.

Jaishankar also joined the diaspora at the Ram Krishna Dharmik Mandir here for morning prayers and thanked Minister of Human Services Vindhya Vasini Persaud for participating in it.

"So glad to see how traditions, heritage and customs are being maintained," he said.

Jaishankar co-chaired the 4th India-CARICOM ministerial meeting with his Jamaican counterpart Kaminaj Smith in Georgetown on Friday.

He met Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York on Thursday before embarking on a nine-day trip to Guyana, Panama, Colombia and the Dominican Republic on Friday, his first visit as the external affairs minister to these Latin American countries and the Caribbean.